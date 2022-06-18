#EkitiDecides: Voters Accuse Former Chairman Of Road Transport Employers' Union, RTEAN, Mentilo, Others Of Snatching Ballot Box, Taking Off

by saharareporters, new york Jun 18, 2022

Rotimi Joseph Olanbiwonnu, aka Mentilo, the former Chairman of the Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria (RTEAN), in Ekiti State, has been accused of ballot snatching in the ongoing governorship election. 
Eyewitnesses said Mentilo who is the driver of the bus, allegedly got down from the vehicle, snatched the ballot box and sped off. 
Officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) reportedly fled to safety as officers at the scene could not control the situation.
A resident told The Cable: "They came in a bus and Mentilo was the driver, they snatched the ballot box and sped away. The policemen couldn’t control the situation and the INEC officials had to flee for their lives." 
Meanwhile, security operatives have now taken over the area. 

