Father Mbaka Obeys Diocesan Order, Shuts Down Adoration Ministry Over ‘Stingy’ Comments On Peter Obi

The cleric published a statement to his followers, notifying them that programmes would no longer hold in the Ministry via the official Facebook page of the Ministry.

by saharareporters, new york Jun 18, 2022

The Enugu Catholic Priest, Rev. Fr. Ejike Mbaka has obeyed the order of the Bishop of the Diocese compelling him to shut down his Adoration Ministry over his comments against Labour Party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi.
The cleric published a statement to his followers, notifying them that programmes would no longer hold in the Ministry via the official Facebook page of the Ministry.

Rev Father Ejike Mbaka
The statement reads: “Dear Adorers, there will be no programme starting from tomorrow being 19th June 2022 at Adoration Ministry Enugu Nigeria Amen, Umuchigbo Emene, Enugu State.
"Sunday Mass, Wednesday (E No Dey) And Night Programs will not hold till further notice.
“God bless Adoration Ministry Enugu Nigeria Amen and God Bless Our Spiritual Director, Rev Fr, Ejike Mbaka. Keep praying for Our Daddy and may God bless you.”
SaharaReporters earlier reported that the Catholic Bishop of Enugu Diocese, Bishop Calistus Onaga, banned the Catholic faithful from attending Rev. Fr. Ejike Mbaka’s Adoration Ministry.
This comes following Mbaka’s recent comments against the Labour Party's Presidential candidate, Obi, whom he called a “stingy man.” 

 

