My Selection As Atiku’s Running Mate Doesn’t Stop Igbo Agitation For 2023 Presidency – Governor Okowa

He was reacting to the outbursts of some groups who described him as “a traitor” after he emerged as the vice-presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

by Saharareporters, new York Jun 18, 2022

The Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, has insisted that he is an Igbo man though he may be from the South-South region.
He was reacting to the outbursts of some groups who described him as “a traitor” after he emerged as the vice-presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

Governor of Delta State, Ifeanyi Okowa
The governor who spoke on Arise TV on Friday evening said his emergence as the PDP presidential running mate did not stop the Igbos from agitating for the presidency.
Okowa said, “For me, yes I'm from Delta State, I'm definitely an Igbo man, there is no doubt about that. I'm from Delta State in the South-South but if you're looking at Igbos across the country, I'm an Igbo man, I can't be counted out and that is the true situation.
“The issue of the Vice-presidency has not been on the debate where it should go to, it's actually premised on the fact that when the Presidential candidate emerges, he looks for what possible zone and what possible candidate can work with him, I think that this is what informs the decision. I'm just a lucky person, being from the South-South, I’m also an Igbo man.
“I fit into all the divides. My brothers in the South-East, I’m part of them. I’m also part of the South-South. But this does not stop the agitation in the future for the Igbos to have the presidency of this country.”
On Thursday, the PDP flagbearer, Atiku Abubakar announced Okowa as his running mate stating that he selected the latter due to the perceived qualities of the latter in governance and politics.

