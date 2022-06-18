NNPP Presidential Candidate, Kwankwaso Picks Ladipo Johnson As Running Mate

The announcement was made by the party on the Twitter page, @nnpphqabuja1 Friday night.

by saharareporters, new york Jun 18, 2022

The presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Rabiu Kwankwanso has announced Barrister Ladipo Johnson from Lagos State as his running mate for the 2023 general elections.
The announcement was made by the party on the Twitter page, @nnpphqabuja1 Friday night.


According to the post seen by SaharaReporters, NNPP wrote, “Road to 2023: Barr Ladipo Johnson is the Vice Presidential candidate of our great party.”
Meanwhile, LEADERSHIP earlier reported that three candidates from the Southern region of Nigeria were screened as possible running mates to the former Kano State Governor.
Johnson who had earlier contested for governorship in Lagos State but failed is the President of the African Institute of Enterprise Development and Management.
The convener of ‘The Johnson Initiative for Positive Impact,’ has previously condemned the Nigerian Government’s economic policies, saying the government enslaves Nigerians with the policies.
According to him, the increased rate of the Value Added Tax (VAT) to 7.5% and other taxes on consumer goods and services, including the 6% stamp duty on rental and lease agreements, have made Nigerians poorer.
He, therefore, called on Nigerians to rise and take the right actions towards rescuing the country’s economy and liberating the people from a further slide into extreme poverty.
 

