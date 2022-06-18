US President, Biden Got His Foot Caught In Pedal – White House Reacts To Bike Accident

President Joe Biden is “fine” after falling off his bike Saturday during a ride in a state park near his home in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, a White House official has said.
"As the President said, his foot got caught on the pedal while dismounting and he is fine. No medical attention is needed. The President looks forward to spending the rest of the day with his family," the official said.
Biden took a tumble when he was finishing a bike ride alongside first lady, Jill Biden. The President deviated from the group as he biked over to a crowd that had gathered nearby.
Biden came to a stop and appeared to get his foot caught on the pedal while trying to dismount.
"I got my foot caught" on the toe cage, Biden told reporters travelling with him later. "I'm good."
US Secret Service agents quickly helped the President up after his fall.
The crowd clapped when the President, who turns 80 in November, got back on his feet. Biden then chatted with the crowd for several minutes, bringing one onlooker over to meet his dog commander.
Asked by a child in the crowd what it was like to run the country, Biden joked, "Oh, it's like any other job."
"Some parts are easy, some parts are hard," he added.
The Bidens are spending the long weekend at their home in Rehoboth Beach, in part to celebrate their 45th wedding anniversary.

 
