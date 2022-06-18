Zamfara Governor, Matawalle Appoints 103 Senior Special Assistants, 66 Others

by Saharareporters, New York Jun 18, 2022

The Zamfara State Governor, Bello Matawalle, has approved the appointment of additional 169 top government officials and aides in the state.

 

This is contained in a nine-page official document issued by the Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Kabiru Balarabe, on Saturday in Gusau.

Zamfara State Governor Bello Matawalle

According to the document, Alhaji Isha Umar has been appointed Chairman, Zamfara Independent Electoral Commission, while Alhaji Usman Magami and Alhaji Bashir Abdullahi were appointed as Special Advisers.

 

Others are 103 Senior Special Assistants (SSAs), 28 Directors General, and 13 Special Assistants to the governor.

 

The list also included 10 new Permanent Commissioners and part-time members of various Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs), including the Hajj Commission and Law Reform Commission.

 

The SSG said the appointments are with immediate effect.

 

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), the development comes barely two months after the three, hitherto, All Progressives Congress' camps led by Matawalle, former governor, Abdulaziz Yari and former Senator Kabiru Marafa, agreed to work together for the success of the party in the 2023 general elections.

 

Sequel to the reconciliation, Yari and Marafa clinched APC tickets for Zamfara West and Central senatorial districts respectively.

