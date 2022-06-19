BREAKING: Hoodlums Attack Convoy Of APC Presidential Candidate, Tinubu, In Lagos, Two Injured

According to the report, the hoodlums who were wielding swords and cutlasses, threw stones at the convoy as it drove from the palace. They also smashed side glasses and front windshields of vehicles in the convoy.

by Saharareporters, New York Jun 19, 2022

Hoodlums have attacked the convoy of the presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu in Lagos State. 
Tinubu, according to a report by AIT, was attacked at the Adeniji end of Isale Eko after the former Lagos governor paid a visit to the Oba of Lagos.


Tinubu was heading to his Bourdillon Avenue, Ikoyi residence from the palace.
Though Tinubu was not affected by the attack, the bus conveying journalists and the backup security car on the convoy were the most affected. 
Two journalists who sustained injuries and are receiving medical attention.
The former Lagos State Governor arrived in Lagos on Sunday after the Ekiti State governorship election and was received at the Presidential Wing of Murtala Mohammed International Airport in Ikeja before proceeding to the palace of the Oba of Lagos.

