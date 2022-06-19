Father Mbaka's Followers Protest Against Ban On Cleric's Adoration Ministry, Call For Removal Of Enugu Catholic Bishop, Onaga

SaharaReporters earlier reported that Bishop Onaga on Saturday in a pastoral injunction on attendance to Catholic Adoration Ministry Chaplaincy Enugu, enjoined all Catholics to stop visiting the ministry till further notice.

by saharareporters, new york Jun 19, 2022

Followers of the Spiritual Director, Adoration Ministry Enugu Nigeria (AMEN), Rev Father Ejike Mbaka, on Sunday defied a directive of the Catholic Bishop of Enugu Diocese, Most Rev Callistus Onaga, to stop attending Mbaka's church.
SaharaReporters earlier reported that Bishop Onaga on Saturday in a pastoral injunction on attendance to Catholic Adoration Ministry Chaplaincy Enugu, enjoined all Catholics to stop visiting the ministry till further notice.


It reported that the bishop advised the Catholic faithful to also pray for Mbaka.
Onaga had "in the light of the happenings in the Catholic Adoration Ministry Chaplaincy Enugu; capable of undermining the Catholic faith and teachings; and after several fraternal corrections and admonitions to Fr. Camillus Ejike Mbaka, the Chaplain of the Ministry; and after having given him pastoral directives and guidelines for the Ministry Chaplaincy, which he persistently violated; and in fulfilment of my pastoral duties as the Chief Shepherd with the obligation to promote and safeguard the Catholic faith and
morals in Enugu Diocese, I hereby prohibit all Catholics (clergy, religious and lay faithful) henceforth from attending all religious and liturgical activities of the Catholic Adoration Ministry until the due canonical process initiated by the Diocese is
concluded.
"My decision is based on the fact that some of the teachings and utterances of Fr. Camillus Ejike Mbaka at the Catholic Adoration Ministry are not consistent with the teachings and faith of the Catholic Church."
However, in defiance of the Prohibition, hundreds of Mbaka's admirers thronged the Adoration ground in protest against the bishop's directive.
Most of the followers who were with green leaves matched round the Adoration ground. 
In a viral video seen by SaharaReporters, they could be heard calling for the removal of Bishop Onaga.
One of them said, "It is Bishop Onaga that should be suspended and not Fr Ejike Mbaka."
Meanwhile, a human rights organisation, Civil Rights Realisation and Advancement Network (CRRAN) has described the suspension order of the bishop as illegal and "a grave attack on the constitutional right of freedom of religion, worship and association."
A statement issued on Sunday by its President, Comrade Olu Omotayo, called on Enugu Catholic Diocese to retrace its steps from this dangerous incursion into politics and allow people to worship where they like.

The statement is titled, "Closure Of Adoration Worshipping Center Is A Grave Attack On The Constitutional Right Of Freedom Of Religion, Worship And Association Of Millions Of Nigerians Worshipping Thereat."
It reads in part, "We condemn without equivocation the closure of Adoration Prayer Center, Enugu, which has over the years served as a place of succour for millions of Christians both Catholics and non-Catholics. The decision of the Enugu Catholic Diocese though targeted at the Presiding Priest Rev Fr C. Ejike Mbaka, for his remarks against Mr. Peter Obi, is a grave violation of the Right to Freedom of Worship and Religion of millions of faithful who converge at the center for prayers on a daily basis.
"It would be recalled that the right to freedom of worship is gradually being eroded by religious bodies in Nigeria considering the incident in Abuja when Sheikh Khalid the Imam of Apo Juma’at mosque was removed because of his harsh statement against the President Buhari-led Federal Government.
"The events unfolding in Enugu, where justification is being found to justify the ban by Bishop on Catholics worshipping at Adoration ground because of Fr Mbaka's statement against Peter Obi, is not only unconstitutional, it's an attack on the Rule of Law, Freedom of Worship and Religion and taking the country back to the medieval time.
"It would be recalled that during the Abuja incident on the removal of Sheikh Khalid nobody cited Quranic injunctions that Muslims should respect and obey leaders in authority in order to justify the unlawful removal of the Imam but the removal was roundly condemned by all including Muslims and Christians, so the Enugu incident should be roundly condemned.
"It would also be recalled that Father Mbaka was only admonished and Adoration services suspended for weeks some months ago because he criticized the Federal Government, which we all condemned."
It added, "We submit that for anybody to hide under Canon law and close down where millions of faithful worship because the Presiding Priest made a harsh statement against Peter Obi is not only a grave violation of Freedom of speech and association of the priest but a grave violation of the freedom of worship and religion of millions of faithful, both Catholics and non-Catholics who worship daily at the center.
"We hope that the Enugu Diocese of the Catholic Church will retrace its steps from this dangerous incursion into politics and allow people to worship where they like.
"It is unconstitutional to close down a place of worship in Nigeria under any guise whatsoever because of remarks against any person even if it is the president of the Federation. The Court of Appeal in Arthur Nwankwo's case stated that the rights guaranteed the citizens of this country under the Constitution should be jealously guarded."
 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
saharareporters, new york

You may also like

Read Next

Breaking News BREAKING: Hoodlums Attack Convoy Of APC Presidential Candidate, Tinubu, In Lagos, Two Injured
0 Comments
42 Minutes Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Two Weeks After Ondo Terrorist Attack, Gunmen Storm Catholic Church In Kaduna, Kill Three Worshippers, Abduct Many
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Accident Black Saturday: 18 Passengers Burnt To Death In Niger State Auto Crash
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Insecurity Suspected Terrorists Kidnap Former Nigeria Football Association Secretary-General, Sani Toro
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Education Nigerian American Student Gets Accepted Into 15 Schools Including Harvard, Yale, Receives $2M In Scholarship Offers
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Politics My Selection As Atiku’s Running Mate Doesn’t Stop Igbo Agitation For 2023 Presidency – Governor Okowa
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News BREAKING: Hoodlums Attack Convoy Of APC Presidential Candidate, Tinubu, In Lagos, Two Injured
0 Comments
42 Minutes Ago
News How Over 20 Armed Officers Of Nigerian Secret Police, DSS, Stormed My House, Arrested And Detained Me Over WhatsApp Posts Against Buhari, Tinubu, Aisha – PDP Women Leader, Aishatu
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
News Kaduna College of Education Students Write Governor El-Rufai, Lament High Tuition, Horrible State Of Their School
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
News Oyo Technical Varsity Owes Me 40 Months Salary Arrears — US-based Nigerian Professor, Godwin Sadoh Insists
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Two Weeks After Ondo Terrorist Attack, Gunmen Storm Catholic Church In Kaduna, Kill Three Worshippers, Abduct Many
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
News Iceland Court Awards Nigerian Man N60 Million Compensation For Illegal Imprisonment
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Accident Black Saturday: 18 Passengers Burnt To Death In Niger State Auto Crash
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Opinion ASUU Can Snatch Victory In The Jaws Of Defeat If They Renegotiate Their Agreement By Dr Nasir Aminu
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Insecurity Suspected Terrorists Kidnap Former Nigeria Football Association Secretary-General, Sani Toro
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
News South-East Security Outfit, Ebubeagu, Allegedly Shoot Dead Five Family Members, Police Begin Probe
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Opinion Peter Obi: Comrade Sowore Goofed! By Ozodinukwe Okenwa
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Education Nigerian American Student Gets Accepted Into 15 Schools Including Harvard, Yale, Receives $2M In Scholarship Offers
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad