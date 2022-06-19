Man And Wife Arrested For Chaining Seven-Year-Old Son In Imo

The Imo State Command of the Nigeria Police Force has reportedly arrested Mr Chimezie Nwosu and his wife, Victoria for allegedly chaining his seven-year-old son, Kelechi and dumping him in a room.

The suspects were said to have committed the offence around the World Bank area of Owerri, the Imo State Capital on June 17, 2022.



The Command's spokesman, Micheal Abattam, who confirmed the incident and the subsequent arrest of the suspects on Saturday, said that it was a good Samaritan who drew the attention of the command to the incident.

Abattam explained that immediately the command received the report, it swung into action and arrested the duo as well as rescued Kelechi and two other children; adding that they had been taken to an orphanage.

The PPRO said, “Sequel to a report on child Slavery/Abuse received on 17/6/2022 at about 14:00 hours, by the police from a Good Samaritan residing at World Bank Owerri, Imo State.

“The Divison Police Officer (DPO) in Charge of New Owerri Divisional Police Headquarters Owerri, Imo state, swiftly mobilized a team of policemen including the officer in Charge of Juvenile Welfare Center (JWC ) to the scene at World Bank area.

“On arrival the police operatives went into the identified house where they found a malnourished child, later identified as Kelechi Nwosu, age 7 years, in an uncompleted security post, his two legs chained and locked with two padlocks. The child was immediately rescued alongside two other children-Destiny Nwosu age 11 years and Chinemerie Nwosu age 9 years all looking unkept and malnourished."

Police further said: “Preliminary investigation revealed that the child was chained by his stepmother Mrs Victoria Nwosu ‘f’ age 26 years. The father of the three children, Mr Chimezie Nwosu ‘m’ age 30 years seeing his wife maltreating the child never showed concern or cautioned his wife. It was also discovered that the three rescued children were left by Mr Victor Nwosu’s estranged wife.

“On rescuing the children the police operatives immediately rushed them to a nearby government hospital where they were treated and discharged. However, they were later handed over to a government-recognized Orphanage Home were they will be well taken care of pending when their mother is located."

He, however, noted that suspects were still undergoing interrogation in the police custody and would be charged to court after investigations.