Suspected Terrorists Kidnap Former Nigeria Football Association Secretary-General, Sani Toro

He was kidnapped on Saturday night on Abuja-Jos Road alongside a former Golden Eaglets' assistant coach, Garba Iliya.

by Saharareporters, new York Jun 19, 2022

A former Secretary-General of the then Nigeria Football Association (NFA), Hon. Ahmed Sani Toro, has been reportedly kidnapped by suspected terrorists. 
He was kidnapped on Saturday night on Abuja-Jos Road alongside a former Golden Eaglets' assistant coach, Garba Iliya.


Daily Trust reports that the duo were on their way back to Bauchi after attending the wedding of the son of a former Nigeria Football Federation president, Alhaji Aminu Maigari in Abuja on Friday.
A football stakeholder in Bauchi State who is a close friend of the abductees said those who abducted them were yet to contact their families.
“It is true they were abducted close to Ryom in Plateau State when they were returning to Bauchi from Abuja.
“They had attended the wedding Fatiha of the son of Alhaji Aminu Maigari at the National Mosque in Abuja on Friday.
"I have been in touch with their family members. Those who kidnapped them are yet to contact the families.
“We are all praying and hoping in earnest that Allah will intervene in the unfortunate situation and they would be released unharmed,” he said.

Mr Sani is a former Commissioner of Sports in Bauchi State and once a member of the House of Representatives. He served as the Secretary-General of the then NFA between 1993 to 1999.

During his tenure, the Super Eagles won their second AFCON title in 1994 in Tunisia, made their senior World Cup debut in the USA the same year, won gold at Atlanta 1996 Olympics Games and made their second World Cup appearance at France 1998.
 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, new York

You may also like

Read Next

Breaking News BREAKING: Two Weeks After Ondo Terrorist Attack, Gunmen Storm Catholic Church In Kaduna, Kill Three Worshippers, Abduct Many
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Insecurity Delta Robbery: Armed Robbers Cart Away Millions Of Naira, Kill One, Drive DPO, Policemen Away
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
CRIME After Collecting N5m Ransom, Kidnappers Of Islamic Cleric, 11 Others Dump Corpses
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
CRIME Imo Attack On Prison, Police Headquarters Is Act Of Terrorism – Buhari
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Insecurity MURIC Director, Akintola Blames Saraki For Insecurity In Nigeria
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Insecurity Eight Killed In Fresh Plateau Attack
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News BREAKING: Hoodlums Attack Convoy Of APC Presidential Candidate, Tinubu, In Lagos, Two Injured
0 Comments
39 Minutes Ago
News How Over 20 Armed Officers Of Nigerian Secret Police, DSS, Stormed My House, Arrested And Detained Me Over WhatsApp Posts Against Buhari, Tinubu, Aisha – PDP Women Leader, Aishatu
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
News Kaduna College of Education Students Write Governor El-Rufai, Lament High Tuition, Horrible State Of Their School
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
News Oyo Technical Varsity Owes Me 40 Months Salary Arrears — US-based Nigerian Professor, Godwin Sadoh Insists
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Two Weeks After Ondo Terrorist Attack, Gunmen Storm Catholic Church In Kaduna, Kill Three Worshippers, Abduct Many
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
News Iceland Court Awards Nigerian Man N60 Million Compensation For Illegal Imprisonment
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
News Father Mbaka's Followers Protest Against Ban On Cleric's Adoration Ministry, Call For Removal Of Enugu Catholic Bishop, Onaga
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Accident Black Saturday: 18 Passengers Burnt To Death In Niger State Auto Crash
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Opinion ASUU Can Snatch Victory In The Jaws Of Defeat If They Renegotiate Their Agreement By Dr Nasir Aminu
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
News South-East Security Outfit, Ebubeagu, Allegedly Shoot Dead Five Family Members, Police Begin Probe
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Opinion Peter Obi: Comrade Sowore Goofed! By Ozodinukwe Okenwa
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Education Nigerian American Student Gets Accepted Into 15 Schools Including Harvard, Yale, Receives $2M In Scholarship Offers
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad