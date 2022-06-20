‘No Going Back On Yoruba Nation, We Want Freedom' — Sunday Igboho Says, Urges Yoruba Monarchs To Support Struggle

Yoruba Nation agitator, Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho has insisted that despite his travails, he is not backing down from the struggles for the independence of the Yoruba Nation.

He stated this on Sunday in a video released to wish Oba Francis Olusola Alao, the Olugbon of Orile-Igbon, a happy birthday.

Igboho called on the Olugbon to speak to other Yoruba monarchs to desist from appointing 'unqualified persons’ to positions of authority, saying the menace of insecurity is affecting every part of the South-West region.

He also warned that things might go sour if Yoruba people get angry over the appointment of ‘unqualified persons’.

He advised the monarchs in the region to convene a meeting and discuss the security situation in the South-West.

He also debunked reports from some quarters that he is no longer interested in the struggle for the Yoruba Nation.

He said, “I salute my father, Olugbon as he's celebrating his birthday today in Oyo State. Kabiyesi, you'll live longer. I want to use this opportunity to advise you, sir, though I'm not worthy of advising you. I just want to use this opportunity to explain that I wouldn't want you to toe the path of other monarchs who are appointing unqualified persons into positions of authority.

“Our people are being killed by these sets of persons yet some people are still crowning them and it's not supposed to be so. Kabiyesi, you'll live long. Kindly advise these kings that what they've done is not good because when Yoruba get angry, things may go sour. Please, sir, today is your birthday, help us advise them to stop.

“I, Sunday Adeyemo, and all those who are with me on this issue of Yoruba Nation, there's no going back for us. If there are rumours here and there that we've backed down, those are superstitions. We want the Yoruba Nation, we want to be free from slavery because what God has given us on our land is enough to feed us.

“I want you the Yoruba monarchs to call a meeting, come together, you can see how our people are being killed everywhere, this is not good. Please come together and support us, may you live long. Yoruba Nation, no going back. Thank you."