Bauchi Polytechnic Under PDP Government Confirms Suspending Employee For Posting APC Candidate's Photo On WhatsApp Status, Accuses Her Of Engaging In Partisan Politics

SaharaReporters earlier reported that Kashim was suspended for allegedly posting the picture of the APC governorship candidate in the 2023 election, Marshal Saddique Baba Abubakar (rtd) on her WhatsApp status.

by Saharareporters, new York Jun 20, 2022

The management of Abubakar Tatari Ali Polytechnic, Bauchi has confirmed SaharaReporters' report, which said t suspended Raliya Moh’d Kashim, one of its staff members, for posting the picture of the All Progressives Congress governorship candidate on her WhatsApp status. 

The state governor, Bala Mohammed, belongs to the opposition Peoples Democratic Party. 

Her suspension was contained in a letter dated June 14, 2022, and signed by the registrar of institution, Abdulahi Adamu.

Reacting in a statement, the school said Kashim was suspended in line with public service rule which prohibits public officers from engaging in partisan politics.

The statement reads, The attention of the management of Abubakar Tatari All Polytechnic Bauchi has been drawn to a publication by Sahara Reporters in respect of a staff of the institution, Mrs Raliya Mohammed Kashim, that the Governor of Bauchi state ordered her suspension for Posting videos containing campaign materials of the APC gubernatorial candidate of Bauchi state and its presidential Candidate on her WhatsApp Status

"Management determined the action as inappropriate and a clear violation of the public service rule 1.4.1.9 which prohibits public officers engaging in partisan politics. The action taken by management against the employee in question was consequent upon the above. 

"Any attempt by anybody to allude any motive from any quarters is a cheap attempt to store political gains. For the avoidance of doubt and for the information of the general public especially the good people of Bauchi State, management of Abubakar Tatari Ati Polytechnic Bauchi wishes to state categorically that the institution is a professional entity governed by rules and regulations and having achieved this feat it shall leave no stone unturned in its determination to ensure that all its employers maintain highest level of professionalism and respect for the laws of the institution and the

"Finally, management wishes to assure the general public that there will not be any sacred cow and that actions have consequences and it shall not be intimidated by the political jobbers, fifth columnists and enemies of the state."  

