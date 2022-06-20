Buhari Government Is Bankrupt Of Ideas And Solutions – Shehu Sani

The former lawmaker, who quoted the UN Refugee Agency, United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), pointed out that about 3.2 million Nigerians have been displaced.

by Saharareporters, new York Jun 20, 2022

A former Kaduna Central Senator, Shehu Sani has said that President Muhammadu Buhari's administration is bankrupt of ideas and solutions to some of the challenges facing Nigeria.

 

Sani who made this known in a post on his Twitter handle on Monday noted that many Nigerians are now in the Niger Republic, Chad and Cameroon as refugees.

 

He noted that solving the problem should be a priority for the next president of Nigeria.

 

He wrote, "According to the @unhcrnigeria, about 3.2 million Nigerians have been displaced. Factually, many of our citizens are now in Niger Republic, Chad and Cameroun.

 

"This should be a priority for the next president of Nigeria. The present Government is bankrupt of ideas and solutions."

 

The former lawmaker via his Twitter handle has previously alleged that there is a targeted attack on worship places by terrorists in some parts of Kaduna State.

 

He said although no part of Kaduna is spared from bandit and terrorist attacks, there seem to be targeted attacks on Chikun and Kajuru local government areas of the state.

 

“No part of Kaduna is spared from the criminal activities of bandits and terrorists. But it’s a proven fact that there is a systemic and targeted attacks (sic) on worshiping (sic) places in Chikun and Kajuru Local Governments,” he tweeted.

 

