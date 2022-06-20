Buhari Government Has Betrayed Us – Deported Nigerians From Germany Lament, Face ‘Brutal Evacuation’ From Lagos Hotel

Several Nigerian nationals who were deported from Germany have been struggling for good living at the Quarantine Hotel, along Airport Road, Ikeja, Lagos State, due to the government's neglect.

According to a report by Network Refugees4Refugees, the government failed to take care of the deported citizens which had made life unbearable for them, particularly during the period of quarantine.

The group in the report said Nigerians risked a brutal evacuation from the hotel without anything to fall back on.

The group said, "Quarantine period for the batch of 34 deported persons from Europe to Lagos State will end today; the affected persons will be expected to check out from the hotel by tomorrow morning or face violent evacuation as the case may be. These deported persons were deported on Tuesday, June 14 on board an Evelop Machine to arrive after midday at the cargo session of the Lagos Airport.

"Notwithstanding our criticism, challenging the Nigerian government to own up to its responsibility for deported persons to Nigerians and at the same time take a bold stand to confront Germany’s arrogance and disrespect for Nigerian and its citizens; it seems clearer now that this deportation is big either for some elements of the Nigerian Government.

"After the April deportation incident, some deported persons informed the press about their traumatic experiences from the deportation and further exploitation in the quarantine hotel. They blamed the government for its lack of concern for their situation. The press took further steps to contact our network after being informed about our quick intervention to de-escalate the situation and avoid further trauma for the already vulnerable deported persons.

"So far on the scandalous deportation experience, the only new development from the government was to have a delegation appearing in the usual ceremonial style at the cargo airport landing to observe the deportation arrival. Quoting a statement of one of the deported persons we have been communicating with on phone; “it's not enough to just say welcome back to your country, whose country? A country that does not have any value for its citizens. We are being treated in a very hostile way because this country Nigeria has betrayed us.”

"Quoting another deported person who spoke to us; “we expected the Nigerian officials to listen to our different experiences of violence especially the trauma from the mishandling of parents in front of the children onboard. It was an absolute abuse of the right of a child. These children were born in Europe and only heard about and watched the country Nigeria on TV. How can they survive in this hostile country? With today being the last day to end the quarantine, no official of the Nigerian government or migration stakeholders has visited us here in the hotel. The hotel expenses are even borne by the German government.

"According to a family who was deported with two kids, one of the kids had been through a major operation between the ear and the neck. There is still a metal chip in there and she requires constant checks up. Her pregnant mother narrated her experiences with the violent arrest that caused her miscarriage at the scene. Notwithstanding the massive bleeding, the doctor assigned for the deportation operation certified her as fit for the flight and the deportation was enforced.

"With no provision of medical care for the deported persons, the lady is left without further treatment alongside the many others who may require medical attention. Any health situation reported at the hotel is turned down as they claim it is not their duty to handle their medical care. Our local team had in December taken responsibility for the medical expenses for a deported and seriously sick lady in this same quarantine Hotel “Excel Oriental Hotel along Airport Road, Ikeja."

They, therefore, urged well-meaning Nigerians, the media and other concerns to observe the possible evacuation of the deported persons by tomorrow morning.

Most of them are complaining about being stranded tomorrow.

The group noted that considering the previous incidents and threats from the hotel administration.

Any attempt to stay longer than the checkout time would be meted with the police and military evacuation.