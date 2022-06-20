EkitiElection: Nigeria Civil Defence Corps Reacts To Allegation Of Stealing Money Meant For Vote-Buying

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), has debunked reports that its personnel snatched money meant to be distributed to voters who voted for the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate in the just concluded Ekiti State governorship election.

There were reports on Saturday of how operatives of the Corps stormed Polling Unit 9 of Ward 10 Ilupeju along Ikere-Ado Expressway in Ikere Ekiti, Ikere Local Government Area of the state and hijacked some amount of money from some politicians in the unit.

Members of the NSCDC

The money was allegedly meant for vote-buying and selling.

However, reacting to the reports on Sunday, the NSCDC National Headquarters Director of Public Relations, DCC Olusola Odumosu, in a statement on the Corps’ verified Facebook page distanced the Corps from the reports and warned against dragging its image in the mud.

The NSCDC stated that its personnel arrested one 36-year-old Tope Aderibigbe popularly known as "Say War", in connection with thuggery and one other 42-year-old Mrs Oguntoyinbo Bilikisu for vote-buying during the election at polling in the Ado Local Government Area as against Ikere-Ekiti Local Government Area as reported.

Parts of the statement read, “The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), has distanced itself from a news story alleging that the agency snatched party money meant for vote-buying in the Ekiti State Gubernatorial election held yesterday.

“The Corps wishes to state in clear terms that its operatives who were on election duty on Saturday, June 18, arrested two persons namely, Tope Aderibigbe A.k.a "Say War" aged 36, in connection with thuggery and one 42 years old Mrs Oguntoyinbo Bilikisu for vote-buying.

“They were both accosted at a polling unit in Ado Local Government Area and not Ikere-Ekiti Local Government as alleged in the report.

“It is instructive to point out that the Corps, through its personnel performed its legitimate duties in collaboration with other security agencies and critical stakeholders in line with clearly spelt electoral guidelines without violating any of them.

“The two suspects were apprehended, after the attention of NSCDC election monitoring team was drawn by the people, mostly, party agents, to a chaotic situation created by some individuals allegedly attempting to disrupt the peaceful conduct of the election through vote-buying and attack on voters by rented thugs.

“The timely intervention of the Corps restored normalcy to the polling units. However, only a sum of six thousand thousand, seven hundred and twenty naira (N6,720) was found on the suspected vote buyer after a thorough search was conducted on her.

“In spite of that, a preliminary investigation has commenced on the suspects, who were later released in order not to disenfranchise them after being accredited to vote as no incriminating materials were found on them.

“To this end, the Corps wishes to state categorically, that there was no collection or hijacking of any money belonging to any political party, their agents or any individual at Ikere-Ekiti Local Government.

“The report is false, frivolous and perhaps a figment of the imagination of the writer in an attempt to cast aspersion on the image and credibility of the Corps.

“The Corps has worked assiduously in conjunction with other security agencies in ensuring a free, fair and credible governorship election in Ekiti State, which was conducted in a peaceful atmosphere devoid of violence and rancour.

“Members of the public are therefore urged to disregard and ignore such a mischievous report.

“The NSCDC stated that in an attempt to avoid such allegations and curb vote-buying at polling units, the Corps headed by Acting Deputy Commandant-General Operations, Haruna Lawal Muhammed alongside other top officers embarked on election patrol.

“On patrol, the team received reports of vote-buying at wards within Ado-Ekiti and Ikire and was able to disperse such crowd.”