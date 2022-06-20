Father Mbaka Dissociates Self From Adoration Ground Protest, Warns Followers Against Attacking, Insulting Enugu Bishop

The Spiritual Director of the Adoration Ministry Enugu Nigeria (AMEN) Rev Father Ejike Mbaka has dissociated himself from the protest embarked upon by his followers on Sunday.

The protest on the Adoration Ground was against the ban imposed on Mbaka's ministry by Enugu Diocesan Bishop, Most Rev Callistus Onaga.

SaharaReporters had reported that Mbaka's admirers thronged the Adoration Ground on Sunday in disobedience to the Bishop's ban and protested against the ban, calling Onaga names.

But Mbaka in a statement signed him, dissociated himself from the protest and charged those who love him to submit themselves to the directives of his Bishop.

The statement partly reads, “My attention has been drawn to activities that took place in the Adoration Ground on Sunday. I am not in any way involved in such activity.

“We received with obedience the directive issued by my Bishop, His Excellency, Most Rev CVV Onaga on June 17, 2022

“May I therefore appeal to the faithful, in particular members of Adoration Ministry Enugu, Nigeria, to remain calm and united with the body of Christ in the Diocese and also refrain from any measure of violence either in action or by abusive utterances.

“Those who take to attacking or insulting my dear Bishop should desist from such.

“The Bishop is the Shepherd of the Church in the Diocese and we remain his flock who in every way and at all times is expected to be respectful, obedient and willing to respond favourably to his apostolic directives.

“May I also remind you that all Adoration activities have been suspended till further notice.

“Adoration Ministry is ever submissive to the mother Church. I enjoin all adorers to know this and remain constantly in prayers for the manifestation of the will of God in the life of the Ministry."