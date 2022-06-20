Former Nigeria Football Association Secretary-General, Sani Toro's Kidnappers Contact Family, Demand N150M Ransom

A source close to the family disclosed this to SaharaReporters on Sunday.

by Saharareporters, new York Jun 20, 2022

The kidnappers of former Nigeria Football Association Secretary-General, Sani Toro have demanded a ransom of N150 million. 

Sani Toro

It was earlier reported that the former NFA (now NFF) official was kidnapped on Saturday night on Abuja-Jos Road alongside a former Golden Eaglets' assistant coach, Garba Iliya.
It was learnt that one of their friends, Alhaji Isa Jah was also kidnapped. 

The abductees were on their way back to Bauchi after attending the wedding of the son of a former Nigeria Football Federation President, Alhaji Aminu Maigari in Abuja on Friday.

The source said, "The kidnappers have reached out to the family of the former Secretary-General of the NFA, they are demanding a ransom of N150 million," the source said. 

A football stakeholder in Bauchi State who is a close friend of the abductees had told Daily Trust that the kidnappers had yet to contact the families of the victims.


“It is true they were abducted close to Ryom in Plateau State when they were returning to Bauchi from Abuja.


“They had attended the wedding Fatiha of the son of Alhaji Aminu Maigari at the National Mosque in Abuja on Friday.


"I have been in touch with their family members. Those who kidnapped them are yet to contact the families.


“We are all praying and hoping in earnest that Allah will intervene in the unfortunate situation and they would be released unharmed,” he had said.


Mr Sani is a former Commissioner of Sports in Bauchi State and once a member of the House of Representatives. He served as the Secretary-General of the then NFA between 1993 to 1999.


During his tenure, the Super Eagles won their second AFCON title in 1994 in Tunisia, made their senior World Cup debut in the USA the same year, won gold at Atlanta 1996 Olympics Games and made their second World Cup appearance in France 1998.

