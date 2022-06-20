Gunmen Bomb Imo Market, Injure Traders, Set Vehicles Ablaze Over Sit-at-home Order

The hoodlums on Monday carried out the dastardly act while they were said to be enforcing every Monday’s sit-at-home order.

by Saharareporters, New York Jun 20, 2022

Gun-wielding hoodlums have reportedly bombed the Izombe market in the Oguta Local Government Area of Imo State.

The hoodlums on Monday carried out the dastardly act while they were said to be enforcing every Monday’s sit-at-home order which the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) had since called off.

File photo used to illustrate story.

IPOB had in 2021 ordered every Monday sit-at-home across South-East and some parts of South-South to demand unconstitutional release of its leader, Nnamdi Kanu who had been in detention at facility of the Nigeria secret police, Department of State Services (DSS).

Sources said the incident caused uneasy calm as the traders and customers in the market scampered for safety, according to Daily Sun.

One of sources said the gunmen had stormed the market, warning the traders of the implications of coming out on Monday for their business transactions.

Angered by their defiance, the hoodlums set two vehicles ablaze in the market which caused serious pandemonium before bombing the market.

The source disclosed that everybody in the market sensing danger scampered for safety, while many attempting to escape danger got wounded in the process.

Meanwhile, in the midst of the commotion, traders in the market seeking safety got wounded while struggling for survival.

“They came and threw a local bomb inside the market, everybody started running for safety, they poured fuel on two vehicles and everywhere was in flame."

Saharareporters, New York

