I Poured Out My Mind When There Was Gang-up Against Me Before APC Presidential Primaries—Tinubu

by Saharareporters, new York Jun 20, 2022

Bola Tinubu, a former Lagos Governor on Sunday returned to the state for the first time after clinching the presidential ticket of the All Progressives Congress earlier in June in Abuja. 

Tinubu was welcome by various groups, cultural troupes and musical bands. 

The APC presidential candidate and his entourage visited the palace of Oba of Lagos, Oba Rilwan Akiolu. 

SaharaReporters on Sunday reported that his convoy was attacked. Two journalists in the press crew of the state governor,  Babajide Sanwo-Olu, were injured during the attack. 

Tinubu at the Oba of Lagos Palace said his victory at the APC presidential primaries did not come easy, noting that he fought a hard battle to clinch the ticket, a statement by Gboyega Akosile, the Chief Press Secretary to Sanwo-Olu on Sunday said. 

Tinubu was quoted as saying: “There is no Lagos indigene that has had the opportunity to become President of Nigeria, despite the contribution of the State to the national stability and progress. The highest position attained by any Lagosian in national leadership is the position of Chief Judge of the Federation.

“I took up the fight to break this jinx. The battle to secure the APC ticket was hard. When I was almost fed up, I resorted to prayers. I also poured out my mind when I felt there was a gang up against my person. Thank God that I have brought home the presidential ticket.

"The task ahead is to galvanise our people to get their voter cards and vote to enable us realise this ambition. Getting our people to vote is the most important task before all of us. We need to take this message to our people across communities and sensitise them on the need to vote in the general elections.”

At 3:40 pm, Governor Sanwo-Olu, in company with his Deputy, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, received Tinubu and his entourage, which included the Governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Ganduje, Senator Kashim Ibrahim, former APC national chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, and Kashim Ibrahim-Imam.

Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma, Senator Solomon Adeola, Senator Tokunbo Abiru, Lagos APC chairman, Pastor Cornelius Ojelabi, and members of Lagos Executive Council were some of those who received the APC presidential candidate at the airport. 

Akiolu, who described Tinubu as his “stubborn son”, said it was time for political leaders in the Southwest region to close ranks and work for the victory of Tinubu in the 2023 presidential election. 

The monarch said: “Your emergence as presidential candidate of your party is the beginning of another journey in your political career. All Yoruba ancestors shall be with you on this journey to make our fatherland a better place.”

Tinubu left the palace to his house on Bourdillon Road in Ikoyi, where some APC governors, led by Chairman of Progressives Governors Forum, Atiku Bagudu, were waiting to receive him.

Some of those who received Tinubu at his Bourdillon home included Jigawa State Governor, Muhammed Abubakar Badaru, Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule, Yobe State Governor, Mai Mala Buni, Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, and former Ogun Governor, Gbenga Daniel.

