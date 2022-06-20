Jailbreaker Stabs Pregnant Woman To Death For Refusing To Give Him Money In Imo

The fugitive identified as Justice Anukam, was said to have stabbed the victim on Sunday when she refused to give him money.

by Saharareporters, new York Jun 20, 2022

A young man said to have escaped during a jailbreak in Imo State has reportedly stabbed a pregnant woman to death in Umuejechi, Nekede, in the Owerri Local Government Area of the state.

The suspect had reportedly demanded money from the victim at a bus stop where she was waiting for a cab but she refused to part with any money. 

Angered by her refusal to give him money, he allegedly brought out a knife and stabbed her. 

She reportedly bled to death before she could get help. 

Daily Sun reported that the identity of the victim was yet to be identified as of Sunday evening, however, sources said the deceased was a tenant in the area and hailed from Ohaji/Egbema Council Area of Imo.

An eyewitness, Mr Kelechi Osuagwu said the suspect since his escape from prison in April 2021 had been terrorising residents of the area.

He said, "The victim was a pregnant woman who came out at the popular Ama-Ato junction while going to church. The suspect accosted her and demanded money from her and when she refused, he stabbed her with a sharp knife and ran away while the pregnant woman bled to death."

Another source who spoke on condition of anonymity said some youths in the area chased the fugitive and apprehended him after he had made several attempts to also stab them.

Meanwhile, it took the intervention of police officers from the Ihiagwa Police Division to save the suspect from being lynched by a mob after he was handed over to vigilantes in the community. 

