Kaduna Government Sacks Nigeria Union Of Teachers' President, 2,356 Other Teachers

This was disclosed in a statement on Sunday in Kaduna by the spokesperson for the State Universal Basic Education Board, Hauwa Mohammed, stating that the board conducted a competency test for over 30,000 teachers in December 2021.

by saharareporters, new york Jun 20, 2022

The Kaduna State Government has dismissed 2,357 teachers who failed or did not take the recently-conducted competency test. 

Kaduna State Governor Nasiru Ahmed El-Rufai
She said further that 2,192 primary school teachers including the National President of the Nigeria Union of Teachers, Mr Audu Amba, were sacked for refusing to take the competency test. 

She said 165 of the 27,662 teachers that sat the competency test were sacked for failing it. 

“Following the state government’s resolution for continued assessment of teachers to ensure better delivery of learning outcomes for pupils, KADSUBEB conducted another competency test for the teachers in December 2021.


“The services of teachers who scored below 40 per cent are no longer required and their appointments have been terminated from the Public Service for their poor performances.

"Teachers who scored 75 per cent and above were recognised as those who passed the test and qualified for attending courses in leadership and school management," she said in the statement.

She also explained that qualified teachers will be included in Teacher Professional Development programmes to enhance their teaching capabilities. 

Mohammed said teachers who scored between 40 and 74 per cent did not meet up with the minimum pass mark, adding that they would be given a second chance to improve their capacities.

The Kaduna government had sacked 21,780 teachers who failed a competency test and replaced them with 25,000 others recruited through vigorous processes in 2018. 

It sacked another 233 teachers over alleged possession of fake certificates in December 2021. 

saharareporters, new york

