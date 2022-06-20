Lagos Governor Visits Journalists Injured During Hoodlums’ Attack On Tinubu’s Convoy, Orders Probe

by SaharaReporters, New York Jun 20, 2022

The Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Monday, paid an unscheduled visit to the Bagauda Kaltho Press Centre located in the state’s secretariat to empathise with journalists who were on Sunday attacked by hoodlums on a bus conveying them in Lagos Island.
SaharaReporters had reported how hoodlums attacked journalists covering the homecoming of the All Progressives Congress presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, who returned to Lagos State 12 days after he won the ruling party’s ticket.

Lagos Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu

As gathered, the journalists were attacked while returning from the Palace of Oba of Lagos, Oba Riliwanu Akiolu, where they had gone to cover Tinubu’s visit to the monarch.
The journalists involved were said to be those attached to the Lagos State Governor’s office. It was learnt that two journalists were injured while their bus was vandalised.
Their attackers were said to have stoned the bus conveying the journalists while other weapons were also used to vandalise it.
The governor, who came around 4pm and was accompanied by his Chief of Staff (CoS), Mr Tayo Ayinde, and Chief Press Secretary (CPS), Mr Gboyega Akosile, urged the journalists not to be deterred by the hazards of their job, which he described as very risky.
"Your job is risky, very risky but don’t be deterred by the hazards of the job. You must have the courage to persevere," he said.
Meanwhile, the governor has ordered an investigation into the attack.
He directed that those involved in the attack must be fished out and made to face the law.
Governor Sanwo-Olu in a statement issued earlier by the Lagos State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotosho said the state government would pay the hospital bills of those injured in the incident.
“Lagos State Government condemns the incident. We hold the media in high esteem and the government has always ensured that they have a conducive environment to perform their duties. Nobody or group will be allowed to destroy our cordial relationship with the media. Lagos has no room for hooligans," he said.

