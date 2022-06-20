Nigerian Anti-graft Agency, EFCC Arrests 82 Internet Fraud Suspects In Oyo, Enugu, Delta, Recovers Cars, Laptops, Others

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has announced that its operatives arrested 82 suspected internet fraudsters, popularly known as ‘Yahoo Yahoo Boys’ in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital; Enugu State; and Asaba, Delta State.

According to the Commission, 17 of the suspects were arrested on June 16, at the Akobo area of Ibadan following credible intelligence on their alleged fraudulent activities, while the other 18 suspects were arrested by officers of 2 Division of Nigerian Army, Ibadan and handed over to the Commission.

The EFCC, on its Twitter handle on Monday, said that the 18 suspects handed over to it by Lieutenant Goni Tijjani Ibrahim, on behalf of the Army, were arrested at Ihejirika Garden, near the Army Cantonment, Ibadan following a series of complaints from the residents regarding their fraudulent activities.

The ones arrested by the EFCC in Ibadan include Taiwo Babalola Oluwatope, Adekunle Odewale Damilola, Lawal Ismail Adebola, Salau Ayobami Adeyemi, Adebowale Samuel Amusan, Abioye Oluwatobi Alex, Akinola Adekunle, and Salau Opeyemi Saheed.

Others arrested by the anti-graft agency are Ugwu Osita, Adedun Olajide Temidire, Adegbenro Adeola Damilare, Emmanuel Oluwatobi Ajala, Ojekale Samuel Ayodimeji, Adebayo Babatunde Teslim, Micheal Ayomide, Opeyemi Sonuola and Adetona Oladimeji Abdulazeez.

Thirty-five suspected internet fraudsters have been arrested by the Ibadan Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC. pic.twitter.com/S3UFEhvBYU — EFCC Nigeria (@officialEFCC) June 20, 2022

The 18 suspects handed over to the Commission by the Army are Adeotun Omodele, Lamidi Abeeb, Lawal Muhammed, Kolapo Samad, Akinpelu Gbotemi, Ahmed Rilwan, Sodiq Adebayo, Mohammed Salami, Muyiwa Adeyeye, Awojoola Muiz, Ogunyemi Ayobami, Gabriel Ikyelede, Olamide Adekunle, Isaac Elijah, Azeez Yusuf, Damilola Muritala, Opeyemi Nurudeen and Olamide Lamidi.

Items recovered from the suspects arrested by the EFCC include seven exotic cars, mobile phones, laptops, one smart television set and incriminating documents; while items handed over to Commission alongside the 18 suspects include mobile phones and one smart wristwatch.

Also on Thursday, June 16, 2022, the EFCC arrested 47 suspected internet fraudsters from the Ugboewerem area of Trans Ekulu, Enugu State and Asaba, Delta State.

The suspects include Asadu Onyedikachukwu Paul, Chukwugozie Innocent Emmanuel, Stanley Eze Chiedozie, Enete Onyedikachi, Ezeh Onyebuchi, Anyamele Kelechi, Nnadi Emmnanuel, Onyishi Chiadikaobi, Arinze Dominic Harrison, Ike Emmannuel Ebube, Moses Tochukwu Nnamani, Harrison Kingsley Ebube, Obinna Christian Ezema, Obimdike Ugochukwu Udoka, Kelvin Ufort, Akuba Chinedu, Ikechukwu Chinedu Nwajei, Cyprian Ifeanyi, Chinonso Ofozor, Uche Ozoemena Jenson and Ebuka Nnam.

Others are: Osita Ujuatonu, Emeka Akabuike, Onwudiwe Onyeka, Gerald Obi, Nnaji Cyprian, Chiyehuaku Michael, Odinaka Akalue, Michael Akabuike,Cyprian Okobi, Ebuka Nwojie, Victor Emmanuel Onyebuchi, Nnaemeka Onyekachi, Obum Cukwuma Michael, Noble Nnezi Oluchukwu, Nnezi Favour, Okpala Nzube Chinonso, Donald Amakwe, Trust Nwaeze, Festus Elum, Collins Ezioji, Iloh Benjamin Chukwudibia, Samuel Ogwumike, Okoye Christian, Iweabunashi Cyprain, Augustin Akpos Austin, Onyema ThankGod, Nwaoje Steven, Dafe Menford, Aguka Michael, Obeta Ifeanyi, and Awanya Jide Chukwu.

Items recovered from them in the course of the sting operations include one Toyota Camry with registration number ASB 393 EA, two Lexus with registration numbers ABC 340 KQ and RRT 53 AG, one Mercedes Benz C300 with registration number ABC 608 KP, one Lexus RX350, one Toyota Camry with registration number NCA 354 DD, one Lexus ES330 with registration number KSF 183 HE, one Mercedes Benz GLK, several mobile phones and laptop computers.

The anti-graft agency said all the suspects will be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded.