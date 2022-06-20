Police Launch Manhunt, Arrest 'Notorious Social Media Fraudster', Maje, In Kano

The Nigeria Police have arrested a 26-year-old man, said to be a notorious social media fraudster, Musa Lurwanu Maje.

He is popularly known on social media as Musa L Maje in Kano State.

A statement issued by the spokesperson for the state police command, SP Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa, on Sunday confirmed a manhunt had been launched for the suspect following public complaints about the Maje’s activities on social media platforms.

According to the police, Maje is known for using male and female names, pictures, and videos, and creating various accounts on Facebook, WhatsApp, and some others, to defraud people.

In the statement, Haruna-Kiyawa said, “between April and June 2022, there was a public outcry on the activities of the notorious fraudster on various social media platforms”.

“One Zahra Mansur, 20, complained that she received phone calls from her associates that someone uses her name, pictures, videos, created Facebook accounts defrauding people,” he said.

He said the Commissioner of Police (CP), Mr Sama’ila Shu’aibu-Dikko, then instructed a team of detectives, led by SP Shehu Dahiru, to arrest the culprit.

Haruna-Kiyawa said that the team immediately swung into action using technical support.

“Sustained efforts and intelligence-led follow-up led to the arrest of the suspect, Musa Lurwanu-Maje of Sitti village, Sumaila Local Government Area, Kano State.