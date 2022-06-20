#RevolutionNow: Nigerians Don’t Deserve Hard Life; We Are Fighting For Our Future – Sowore

by SaharaReporters, New York Jun 20, 2022

The convener of #RevolutionNow and presidential candidate of the African Action Congress, Omoyele Sowore, has called on Nigerians to rise against the challenges bedevilling the country, orchestrated by years of bad governance.
Omoyele Sowore BBC

The AAC presidential candidate stated these on his Twitter on Monday, ahead of the 2023 general elections.


He said, “Nigerians! You’ve got one life to live; it didn't have to be this hard! We have come to you without sugarcoating it, your life could be better. We have never partaken in stealing your resources, never partook in deception, never stood in four corners at the same time!”
Sowore further maintained that as long the people from any part of Nigeria were persecuted, he was likewise persecuted.
“As long as Igbo men are persecuted, I’m persecuted. As long as Yoruba people are persecuted, I’m persecuted. As long as Kano people are persecuted, I’m persecuted. You cannot tell me that I don’t have a case in court when we all have a case in court.”
According to him, time has come to vote for the future as there is no better time than now to retire failure.
“It is about the future of this country. That is what we are fighting for; in the cell or any office. We can’t continue like this. The fact that you have the opportunity now to send your children somewhere else does not mean you should lose your sense.”

