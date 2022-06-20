Suspected Terrorists Attack Four Kaduna Communities, Kidnap 36 Residents

Some residents of the communities confirmed this to SaharaReporters during a meeting with security agencies on Monday.

by saharareporters, new york Jun 20, 2022

No fewer than 36 people were said to be abducted by suspected terrorists on Sunday in four communities in the Kajuru Local Government Area of Kaduna State.
Some residents of the communities confirmed this to SaharaReporters during a meeting with security agencies on Monday.


They alleged that the constant attacks have affected the socio-economic progress of the area, as they can no longer go to their farms for fear of being killed or kidnapped by bandits. 
They begged the Nigerian Government to set up a military base in Kajuru to end insecurity in the area. 
A resident was quoted as saying, “When they (terrorists) came, they met some people in the church; they decided to go into the church, packed some of them, gathered them in a particular place, and went to another village."

The resident said the gunmen stormed the communities on motorbikes and stole more motorcycles from villagers in order to take more people away. He said they killed some of the villagers who tried to avert the attack and injured others.
Meanwhile, the state Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, Monday, directed security chiefs to Kufana District to get first-hand information on the attack and engage with the locals on how best to tackle the security challenges in the general area.
Others present at the meeting include the Kaduna State Commissioner of Police, Yekini Ayoku, other heads of security agencies in the state, community leaders, and the chairman of the Kajuru Local Government Area.
SaharaReporters earlier reported that exactly two weeks after terrorists attacked St. Francis Catholic Church, Owo, Ondo State in the Southwest region of Nigeria, terrorists on Sunday attacked another Catholic Church in Kaduna State in the North-West region of the country.


The armed terrorists invaded St. Moses Catholic Church in Robuh, Unguwan Aku, Kajuru Local Government Area of the state as the church was rounding off its first mass.
The terrorists killed three worshippers and abducted many others.

 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
saharareporters, new york

You may also like

Read Next

Insecurity ISWAP Terrorists Kill Three Nigerian Army Soldiers, Capture Vehicles, Abduct Aid Workers In Borno
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Insecurity Nigeria Police Confirm Attack On Palace In Plateau, Kidnap Of Monarch, Aminu Derwan
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Insecurity Kidnappers Collect Cigarettes, Foodstuffs, Gin, N1m As Ransom To Release Church Leaders In Ogun
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Panic In Abuja As Suspected Ritualists Dump Woman’s Butchered Body Near River
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Insecurity Gunmen Abduct Village Head, Son In Bauchi Community
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Insecurity Again, Ondo Amotekun ‘Deports’ 137 Northerners From State
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News Breaking: Nigerian Army Officer Reportedly Shoots Fuel Attendant In Niger State
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Finance Finance Minister Must Appoint Most Senior Officer As Accountant-General — Workers' Union Demands As Acting AGF Nears Retirement
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
CRIME Arabic Teacher Arraigned For Allegedly Defiling Nine Female Pupils In Lagos
0 Comments
41 Minutes Ago
Accident Female Corps Member, Three Others Die In Bayelsa Boat Accident
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics Governor Soludo Debunks Claim That Peter Obi’s Alleged $20m Investment In SABMiller Brewery For Anambra Now Worth $100m
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Legal How Osinachi’s Husband Threatened To Kill Her If I Ever Visited – Mother Of Nigerian Gospel Singer Tells Court
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Legal Stop Persecution, Free Nnamdi Kanu – Lawyer, Ejimakor Tells Nigerian Government After One-year Detention
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
News Family Of Student Flogged To Death By Nigerian Army Personnel In Command School Hands 'Case To God’
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Entertainment BREAKING: Nigerian Police Invite Singer, Portable For Leading ‘Gang’ To Brutalise Young Man
0 Comments
55 Minutes Ago
Education Nigerian Government Releases Exam Results Of 71,738 Pupils For Unity Schools Admission
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Insecurity ISWAP Terrorists Kill Three Nigerian Army Soldiers, Capture Vehicles, Abduct Aid Workers In Borno
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics Reverend Okotie Appeals To Tinubu, Peter Obi, Other Presidential Candidates To Withdraw For Him To Fix Nigeria
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad