Suspected Terrorists Attack Four Kaduna Communities, Kidnap 36 Residents

No fewer than 36 people were said to be abducted by suspected terrorists on Sunday in four communities in the Kajuru Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

Some residents of the communities confirmed this to SaharaReporters during a meeting with security agencies on Monday.



They alleged that the constant attacks have affected the socio-economic progress of the area, as they can no longer go to their farms for fear of being killed or kidnapped by bandits.

They begged the Nigerian Government to set up a military base in Kajuru to end insecurity in the area.

A resident was quoted as saying, “When they (terrorists) came, they met some people in the church; they decided to go into the church, packed some of them, gathered them in a particular place, and went to another village."



The resident said the gunmen stormed the communities on motorbikes and stole more motorcycles from villagers in order to take more people away. He said they killed some of the villagers who tried to avert the attack and injured others.

Meanwhile, the state Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, Monday, directed security chiefs to Kufana District to get first-hand information on the attack and engage with the locals on how best to tackle the security challenges in the general area.

Others present at the meeting include the Kaduna State Commissioner of Police, Yekini Ayoku, other heads of security agencies in the state, community leaders, and the chairman of the Kajuru Local Government Area.

SaharaReporters earlier reported that exactly two weeks after terrorists attacked St. Francis Catholic Church, Owo, Ondo State in the Southwest region of Nigeria, terrorists on Sunday attacked another Catholic Church in Kaduna State in the North-West region of the country.





The armed terrorists invaded St. Moses Catholic Church in Robuh, Unguwan Aku, Kajuru Local Government Area of the state as the church was rounding off its first mass.

The terrorists killed three worshippers and abducted many others.



