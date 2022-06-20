We Must Fish Out Sponsors Of Criminal Gangs Terrorising Igbo Land – Nnamdi Kanu Tells South-East Residents

The detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, has asked residents of the South-East region to fish out the criminal gangs terrorising the people.



Kanu who expressed dismay over the spate of criminalities by unknown gunmen who had infiltrated the areas told those sponsoring the hoodlums to count themselves as part of the evils doers who had desecrated the lands.

Nnamdi Kanu

He made this known on Monday in Abuja in a statement issued by his legal team led by Ifeanyi Ejiofor after a routine meeting with Kanu at the facility of the Department of State Services, DSS.

He warned those behind the senseless killings and kidnapping of innocent people in the region to desist just as he called on the residents to fish out the marauders from their various hideouts.



The statement by Ejiofor said, “The routine visit to our indefatigable Client - Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu (Ohamadike Ndi Igbo) was conducted today, in line with the prevailing Court Order.

“As the D-Day is fast approaching, the need for final dotting of the 'i’s' and crossing the 't’s' becomes compelling. Hence, today’s visit is substantially anchored on our last minute preparations. Onyendu is delighted with the level of preparedness as reported to him, and the anticipated positive outcome, come June 28th, 2022. Since our briefing was purely privileged, it shall remain private until the die is cast.

“Onyendu is profoundly enthused with the level of our peoples’ commitments towards reclaiming our land from the marauders desecrating our land. Onyendu specifically requested that UmuChineke be reminded as follows:

“That by virtue of what you represent, you should be Holy and behave holy at all times, and always be guided by his whiter than white preachings. That you should be seen to be real Children of God. That it is the responsibility of this generation to protect the next generation, hence, you should never indulge in any act capable of endangering the next generation.



“That anybody sending funds to the monsters/criminal gangs desecrating and terrorizing our land should count himself/themselves among those fueling the kidnapping, killings and violent crimes on our land, and should be reminded that the evil activities of these enemies of our people has given the Security Agencies the free ingress into our land.



“The downside resultant effect is that in the course of pursuing these monsters, they ended up abducting and whisking away our innocent sons and daughters caught up in the web.



“That the onerous task staring on the face of every UmuChineke now, is to join this formidable front to resist and eradicate all forms of crimes and criminalities on our land, and reclaim our Land. There must be total peace on our Land.



“That UmuChineke should snoop out the various hideouts of these marauders and flush them out without further ado. That our land is under siege by the presence of these criminal gangs, and they can no longer be tolerated. Total cleansing of our land is demanded. That our land is holy land and should be kept holy at all times.”