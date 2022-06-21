135 Buhari Government’s N-Skills Programme Beneficiaries Finally Receive Kits To Further Training In Kwara After SaharaReporters' Story

It was gathered the beneficiaries received their kits on Monday at Queen Elizabeth Secondary School, Ilorin.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jun 21, 2022

No fewer than 135 beneficiaries of the National Social Investment Programme (NSIP) on smartphone repair organised by the Nigerian government have received their starter kits in Kwara State barely one month after SaharaReporters' story.

In May, SaharaReporters reported that despite N4 billion investment by the Nigerian government, 135 N-Skills programme beneficiaries had yet to receive kits to further their training in Kwara.

In January, President Muhammadu Buhari approved the restructuring of NSIP to make it more impactful on the economy and to reach citizens.

This led to the introduction of the N-Skills Programme which is based on a certification system and accreditation of practical training provided through an informal apprenticeship system anchored by Master Craft Persons (MCPs) and the formal training system including using the Community Skills Development Centres (COSDECs) in many states.

The programme aims to improve the quality and relevance of skills delivered using certification systems to ease the transition of target beneficiaries to full-time skilled employment, self-employment and/or further their education. It targets marginalised and disadvantaged populations, including those with primary or no formal education.

"N-Skills accommodate many skills-based enterprises and the Smart Phone Repairs is used to pilot the programme under the N-Power non-graduate component. The Ministry worked with technical service providers to provide the N-Skills training services to 6,475 unemployed youths across the Federation," Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq, had disclosed this while speaking at the closing ceremony of the N-Skills Smart Phone Repairs training at Yaba, Lagos.

SaharaReporters gathered that the Nigerian Government split the states into different groups and claimed to have invested N4 billion in each group for this programme.

Kwara, Oyo, Benue, Kogi, Rivers, Lagos, Sokoto and Kebbi fall in the same group.

SaharaReporters, New York

