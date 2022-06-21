Again, President Buhari Asks US, Other Western Allies To Designate IPOB As Terrorist Group

Buhari disclosed this in his written responses to questions posed by Bloomberg News.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jun 21, 2022

President Muhammadu Buhari has again called on western allies to designate the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) as a terrorist organisation.

Buhari disclosed this in his written responses to questions posed by Bloomberg News.

The President accused IPOB of pipeline and infrastructure vandalism.

“Criminality and terrorism in oil-producing regions hamper production, and it would help if our western allies designated IPOB as a terrorist group, given their complicity in damage to pipelines and infrastructure,” he said.

“We have invested in our security forces, including the $1 billion military deal with the U.S. for the acquisition of A-29 Super Tucano aircraft.

“These efforts are making an impact: wells that had to be closed due to criminality have now re-opened. With these efforts, OPEC has raised our quota for next month.

“We urge those same international partners to take additional steps costing them nothing, by proscribing another group – IPOB – as a terrorist organisation.

“Their leadership enjoys haven in the West, broadcasting hate speech into Nigeria from London, spending millions lobbying members of the US Congress, and freely using international financial networks to arm agitators on the ground. This must stop.”

In 2017, the Nigerian government proscribed IPOB, designating it a terrorist organisation.

In recent times, the proscribed group has been accused of perpetrating violent attacks in the South-East in order to achieve its secession agenda but IPOB has repeatedly denied being behind the attacks.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics Peter Obi Administration’s $12.24m Investment For Anambra In International Breweries Now Worth $5.4m, State Government Reveals
0 Comments
1 Minute Ago
Politics Nigerians Looking For Alternatives To PDP, APC, We Must Curb It –Governor Obaseki
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics Labour Party Vice Presidential Candidate, Doyin Okupe Begs Peter Obi's Supporters To Stop Creating Fake News On Social Media
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Economy Buhari Says Food Inflation Would Have Been Worse In Nigeria Without His Government’s Intervention
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Christianity Why Is It Hard For Buhari Government Which Picked Nnamdi Kanu From Kenya To Arrest Kidnappers, Terrorists Killing Nigerians? – Anglican Archbishop, Chukwuma
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics It May Be Your Turn In APC Presidency But Not For Nigerians – Ex-Governor, Babangida Aliyu Scolds Tinubu
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

News Daughter Of World’s Richest Man, Elon Musk Cuts Ties With Father, Applies To Change Name
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
LABOR/WORKERS' RIGHTS Commuters Stranded As UK Hit By Biggest Rail Strike In Over 30 Years
0 Comments
41 Minutes Ago
Military Russian Defence Ministry Claims 38 Nigerian Fighters Killed In Ukraine Since Start Of War
0 Comments
14 Minutes Ago
Politics Peter Obi Administration’s $12.24m Investment For Anambra In International Breweries Now Worth $5.4m, State Government Reveals
0 Comments
1 Minute Ago
News Three Million Passports Issued To Nigerians In 3 Years; Lagos, Edo Top Demand List –Minister
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics Nigerians Looking For Alternatives To PDP, APC, We Must Curb It –Governor Obaseki
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Internet Twitter, Instagram Defy Order By Buhari Government To Delete Porn Posts Within 24 Hours
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Anyone Who Commits Abortion In Nigeria Is Liable To Imprisonment — Police
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
News Electricity Workers Give Nigerian Anti-graft Agency, EFCC, 7 Days To Apologise Over Assault On Colleagues Or Abuja Will Face Blackout
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics Labour Party Vice Presidential Candidate, Doyin Okupe Begs Peter Obi's Supporters To Stop Creating Fake News On Social Media
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
News BREAKING: Portable’s Aide Kills Bike Man In Ogun Auto Crash A Day After Police Asked Zazu Singer To Turn Himself In Over Assault Video
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Legal 2023: Court Fixes Date To Hear Suit Challenging Opposition PDP Presidential Candidate, Atiku’s Nigerian Citizenship
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad