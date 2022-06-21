Alleged Kidnapping: Nigerian Police Detain Twitter User, Ameerah Sufyan Over False Alarm

The Nigeria Police Force, Federal Capital Territory Command, Abuja has detained a Twitter user, Ameerah Sufyan, who said via her Twitter handle that she and 16 other residents of the FCT were kidnapped by gunmen in police uniform.

SaharaReporters earlier reported that Ameerah disclosed that the gunmen were six in number – four Yoruba and two Fulani. She had claimed that among the abductees were three pregnant women and two children.



Her tweets had generated a lot of tension nationwide and among citizens who urged the authorities to investigate the matter and ensure her safety.

However the FCT command said her allegation was not true. The police maintained that there was no kidnapping incident as alleged by Ameerah.

Daily Post reports that the FCT command detained Ameerah for raising false alarms amid the insecurity ravaging the nation.

When contacted, the Deputy Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Oduniyi Omotayo confirmed that Ameerah was still in custody.

He said, “She is in police custody, currently undergoing medical examinations; while the investigation continues, please."