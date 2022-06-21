APC, PDP Parties Only Interested In Vote-buying During Osun State Election; Voters Must Shun Them – African Action Congress

The Osun State chapter of the African Action Congress (AAC), has advised the youths to resist advances of wicked politicians in the state to use them as political machinery for ballot box snatching, vote-buying in July 16, Governorship Election.

A statement by the party's state Publicity Secretary, Akinlade Babatunde, issued on Tuesday, said that youths were known as nation-builders and architects of good society and not "mere four-year-based political tools in the hand of businessmen and profiteers who call themselves politicians."



Babatunde said, "While we appreciate the progressive participation of our Youths in the affairs of the state and Nigerian society as a whole, we also caution our future leaders from being used as a political machinery by rogues, corrupt and wicked-minded politicians of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and the weakest opposition, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state for any kind of political insincerity like snatching of ballot boxes, vote-buying, among others."

The party, however, admonished the people of the state to collect their Permanent Voter's Card (PVC) at their respective INEC centres and to come out on the election day to decide the next governor of "our dear state.”



"We therefore urge workers, artisans, farmers and all individuals either participating in the upcoming governorship election or not to remain law-abiding and peaceful in the processes. Law enforcement agents are also tasked to take responsibility.



"As for us in AAC, we believe that the legitimacy of re-election and genuine victory at the poll can only be achieved by a ruling party via its achievements and performances recorded so far while in office and also on people's acceptance and not by buying votes from electorates using stolen public funds and unleashing terror at the polling units to disrupt the peaceful process as in the case of the just concluded Ekiti State governorship election.



"However, the genuine victory of an opposition party at the poll is measured by how much the party has struggled for and with the mass of the people affected by policies in time past and present as the current Oyetola led government is known for giving fake promises and convincing lies to woo electorates to its side.



"It is therefore, the constitutional responsibility of the Osun people to vote for candidate of their choice after many years of PDP and APC drama. AAC as an ideological based political party remain committed to fielding corrupt- free candidate now and in the future elections, it's now important that Osun State people vote for AAC and its candidate Olufemi Eniolapo Johnson (SOGBADERO) come July 16. This is necessary to save the future of the state and that of the people from the profiteering politicians who has turned our dear state to a political playing-ground where they come and display their political antics to steal public funds.



"Finally, as political parties are campaigning and holding campaign rallies for their candidates and parties squarely, we call on the law enforcement agencies, INEC and other election stakeholders to genuinely provide security for lives and properties and ensure free, fair, transparent and credible election for the people of Osun State."