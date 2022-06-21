BREAKING: Portable’s Aide Kills Bike Man In Ogun Auto Crash A Day After Police Asked Zazu Singer To Turn Himself In Over Assault Video

An associate of the Zazu singer, Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Portable, has reportedly killed a bike rider in an auto crash in Ogun.

The unnamed aide was said to be rushing to the naming ceremony of Portable’s second child in his Range Rover car when the accident occurred.

SaharaReporters learnt the victim was rushed to the hospital but he later died.

A source close to Portable confirmed the news to SaharaReporters, saying, “It is true, one of his aides knocked down a bike man (rider) and the guy later died in the hospital.”

The spokesperson for the state police command, Abimbola Oyeyemi, did not answer calls made to his phone lines.

He also did not reply to a text message sent to him.

Meanwhile, the police on Monday ordered Portable to report himself over a viral video in which he was accusing a young man of sending a message to his ‘wife’, asking her to advise him to stay away from his friends for they had no glory.

The singer asked his aides to beat the person up and he could be heard saying in Yoruba, “E luu pa” (Beat him to death).



Oyeyemi had described the assault as barbaric and asked the Portable to turn himself in.



He said in a statement on Monday, “The attention of Ogun State Police Command has been drawn to a video clip circulating on social media, where a popular hip hop musician, Habeeb Okikiola (a.k.a Portable, the Zazu crooner), was seen organizing some youths to beat up a young man and inflict bodily injury on him. The incident was said to have taken place somewhere within Ogun State about two days ago.



“Such unruly and violent behaviour is not only barbaric but unbecoming of somebody who is supposed to be a role model for the youths and therefore should not be tolerated.



“In view of this, the Command is using this medium to advise Okikiola Habeeb, a.k.a Portable, to report himself at the nearest police station in Ogun State, failure of which his arrest will be ordered.



“The flagrant display of impunity by Portable in the viral video is condemnable and if not checked, it will send a wrong signal to the youths who are looking up to him as a role model.



“Jungle justice has no place in our laws and whoever embarked on it must be made to feel the weight of the law, no matter the status of such person.”

