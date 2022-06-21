Electricity Workers Give Nigerian Anti-graft Agency, EFCC, 7 Days To Apologise Over Assault On Colleagues Or Abuja Will Face Blackout

The electricity workers’ union in Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) have condemned the alleged unprovoked assault on its members by operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The workers, while demanding an unreserved apology within seven days, also insisted that the Commission must pay adequate compensation to the affected employees and repair damaged AEDC properties or they will cut off the power supply to Nigeria’s capital territory, Abuja.

A joint statement by associations of electricity workers - Senior Staff Association of Electricity and Allied Companies (SSAEAC) and National Union of Electricity Employees (NUEE), on Monday, according to The Cable, decried the excesses of EFCC operatives that allegedly invaded the AEDC headquarters on June 6 and carried out the assault.



The unions issued a “7-day ultimatum to EFCC on these demands so that this ugly incident never re-occurs, else power supply to FCT and environs will be shut down to press home our demands”.



“The EFCC operatives got to the gate and forced their way into the premises. They were not sure of the office they were going to carry out their operation. Their aim of the operation was not disclosed and without proper identification nor warrant of arrest on any staff of the company,” the statement reads.



“The operatives assaulted members of staff and exhibited gross act of high-handedness and forcefully bundled 12 of our members who attempted to ask what the matter was. They took them away to their custody.”



AEDC alleged that the operatives of EFCC broke into its offices, tear-gassed and battered so many of its members and broke office doors.



“A particular staff (member), a lawyer, was beaten up until he became unconscious for asking them for identification. Suddenly, EFCC discovered they were in the wrong place, wrong location and wrong address,” the associations added.



“The rightful address of operation supposed to be Federal Ministry of Power where the nomenclature of DFA exists.”



Among those detained by EFCC operatives, it said were nursing mothers and others with severe health challenges — including the company’s director of legal services — who had intervened to enquire about the situation.



“The Director of legal was equally arrested. To our knowledge, there has never been any verbal or written invitation prior to this reckless operation on any matter,” it said.



“The Unions reliably gathered that EFCC tortured our members before they were detained for 3 days. Also, they were individually lured to the restroom and beaten, pepper-sprayed and tear-gassed like common criminals by EFCC operatives.



“Among those that tortured our members are Jamila Ahmed and Mr Femi. A metallic stapler was also used to strike their heads and slapped randomly by these operatives.



“Our staff were profiled, paraded, tagged, and their photographs taken like common criminals before being detained in their cell.”



Furthermore, the two in-house unions acknowledged the positive contributions of EFCC’s fight against economic and financial crimes in the country, saying the action of its personnel had undermined the commission’s effort.



“However, this singular act is not only thuggery but highly unprofessional. As at the time of this press release, they have not shown any sign of remorse nor tendered an apology for their unprofessional conduct, rather, AEDC management was coerced to issue a press statement of settlement as a condition for the release of the wrongly detained staff,” it said.

The unions demanded to know if there were no rules of engagement in the EFCC operational act and code of conduct and if the operatives of EFCC were above the law.