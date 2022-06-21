Elon Musk's Son Seeks To Change Gender Identity, Separate From Dad

The 18-year-old Xavier who has a twin named Griffin and turned 18 in April this year, filed a petition with the courthouse to change his gender to female and name to Vivian almost immediately after his birthday.

by Saharareporters, new York Jun 21, 2022

Xavier Alexander Musk, son of the Chief Executive Officer of Tesla Motors, Elon Musk, has filed to change his paternal and gender identities and separate himself completely from his father.
The 18-year-old Xavier who has a twin named Griffin and turned 18 in April this year, filed a petition with the courthouse to change his gender to female and name to Vivian almost immediately after his birthday.


According to a medium, The Blast, which obtained the documents from the Superior Court of California in Los Angeles County, Xavier's hearing is scheduled for Friday, June 24.
Xavier filed on April 18 this year, requesting to change his name to Vivian Jenna Wilson.
He further asked the Superior Court of California in Los Angeles County to recognise his gender as a female.
According to him, he no longer wants to be associated with his biological father, Elon Musk.
"Gender Identity and the fact that I no longer live with or wish to be related to my biological father in any way, shape or form," part of the documents read.
Recall that Elon Musk got married to the Canadian author, Justine Wilson in January 2000 and their marriage produced twin sons - Griffin and Xavier in 2004, but four years later, in 2008, they filed for a divorce, though they still share custody of their five children.

 
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, new York

You may also like

Read Next

International 21-year-old College Basketball Player Killed, Eight Persons Injured In Another US Mass Shooting
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
International How We Resolved Burkina Faso’s Crisis – Osinbajo
0 Comments
6 Years Ago
Corruption President Nguesso Cuts Communications Ahead Of Referendum On Presidential Term Limits
0 Comments
6 Years Ago
Corruption EFCC, Italian Police Bust Criminal Organisation, Arrest 62
0 Comments
6 Years Ago
International US Condemns Third Term Bid By Rwandan President
0 Comments
6 Years Ago
Human Rights Former Ivorian President To Begin Trial At the Hague For Crimes Against Humanity
0 Comments
6 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics It May Be Your Turn In APC Presidency But Not For Nigerians – Ex-Governor, Babangida Aliyu Scolds Tinubu
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
International 21-year-old College Basketball Player Killed, Eight Persons Injured In Another US Mass Shooting
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
CRIME Internet Fraud: Nigerian Final-Year Undergraduate Sentenced, To Wash Toilet For Eight Months
0 Comments
46 Minutes Ago
Politics Why I Didn’t Sack Central Bank Governor, Emefiele Despite His Interest In 2023 Presidency – Buhari
0 Comments
45 Minutes Ago
Insecurity Again, President Buhari Asks US, Other Western Allies To Designate IPOB As Terrorist Group
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Boko Haram Boko Haram Appoints New ‘Governor’ In Borno, May Launch More Attacks In Coming Weeks
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Opinion The Shadow Of June 12 - The Left and Nigeria’s Democratic Revolution, By Baba Aye
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
News 135 Buhari Government’s N-Skills Programme Beneficiaries Finally Receive Kits To Further Training In Kwara After SaharaReporters' Story
0 Comments
57 Minutes Ago
Christianity Why Is It Hard For Buhari Government Which Picked Nnamdi Kanu From Kenya To Arrest Kidnappers, Terrorists Killings Nigerians? – Anglican Archbishop, Chukwuma
0 Comments
56 Minutes Ago
CRIME Nigerian Anti-graft Agency, EFCC Arraigns Retired Prisons Comptroller Over Alleged N8.7m Land Scam
0 Comments
52 Minutes Ago
Opinion Beware Of Any Candidate Who Comes In The Name Of Fighting Corruption, By Fredrick Nwabufo
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
News Group Petitions Nigerian Anti-graft Agency, EFCC, Accuses Universities Commission, NUC Director Of Illegally Amassing N1.4bn
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad