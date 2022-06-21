Elon Musk's Son Seeks To Change Gender Identity, Separate From Dad

Xavier Alexander Musk, son of the Chief Executive Officer of Tesla Motors, Elon Musk, has filed to change his paternal and gender identities and separate himself completely from his father.

The 18-year-old Xavier who has a twin named Griffin and turned 18 in April this year, filed a petition with the courthouse to change his gender to female and name to Vivian almost immediately after his birthday.



According to a medium, The Blast, which obtained the documents from the Superior Court of California in Los Angeles County, Xavier's hearing is scheduled for Friday, June 24.

Xavier filed on April 18 this year, requesting to change his name to Vivian Jenna Wilson.

He further asked the Superior Court of California in Los Angeles County to recognise his gender as a female.

According to him, he no longer wants to be associated with his biological father, Elon Musk.

"Gender Identity and the fact that I no longer live with or wish to be related to my biological father in any way, shape or form," part of the documents read.

Recall that Elon Musk got married to the Canadian author, Justine Wilson in January 2000 and their marriage produced twin sons - Griffin and Xavier in 2004, but four years later, in 2008, they filed for a divorce, though they still share custody of their five children.