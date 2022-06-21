FCT Senator, Aduda Becomes New Senate Minority Leader

The senator representing the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Phillip Aduda is now the new Senate Minority Leader.

Similarly, Senator Chukwuka Utazi, of Enugu North, has emerged the new Minority Whip in the upper legislative chamber.



Appointments of both principal officers followed their nominations by the PDP forwarded in a letter signed by the party's National Secretary, Senator Sam Anyanwu and addressed to the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan.

The Senate President read both letters during plenary on Tuesday.