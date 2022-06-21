Internet Fraud: Nigerian Final-Year Undergraduate Sentenced, To Wash Toilet For Eight Months

by SaharaReporters, New York Jun 21, 2022

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, on Tuesday, said it has secured five convictions from the Federal and State High Courts in Ibadan, Oyo State and Osogbo, Osun State respectively.

According to a statement by EFCC's Head of Media and Publicity, Wilson Uwujaren, one of the convicts is a final-year student of Transport Planning Management at Tai Solarin University, Ijebu Ode, Ogun State, Amusa Abdulhakeem Oluwasegunfunmi.

Amusa was sentenced to eight months of community service for fraudulent impersonation.

He gave the names of the convicts as Amusa Abdulhakeem Oluwasegunfunmi, Ajisafe Sodiq Olaide, Lawal Samuel Morenikeji, Osuolale Abdullahi Abiodun, and Olamilekan Ridwan Taofeek.

The statement read in part, "They were convicted on separate one-count charges each for offences relating to cyber-fraud.   

"Upon their arraignments, they pleaded guilty to the charges preferred against them by the EFCC.

"In view of their pleas, the prosecution counsel urged the courts to convict and sentence them accordingly.

"Consequently, Justice Ayo-Emmanuel of the Federal High Court, Osogbo, Osun State convicted and sentenced Oluwasegunfunmi, to eight months of community service for fraudulent impersonation, contrary to section 22 (2) (b) (1) of the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention etc.) Act, 2015.

"The sentence requires him to clean the toilets at Ataoja School of Science, Osogbo, Osun State.

"Also, the court ordered that the convict’s attendance register be kept by the School Principal and submitted on completion of his term.”

He said, "Similarly, Justice Iyabo Yerima of the Oyo State High Court, Ibadan, sentenced Ajisafe Sodiq Olaide to six months community service for obtaining money by false pretence, contrary to Section 419 of the Criminal Code Cap 38 Laws of Oyo State, 2000.

"In the same vein, Justice Omolara Adeyemi of the Oyo State High Court convicted and sentenced Lawal Samuel Morenikeji to six months community service; Osuolale Abdullahi Abiodun and Olamilekan Ridwan Taofeek to one-week community service as their offences violate Section 484 of the Criminal Code Cap 38 Laws of Oyo State, 2000.

"The courts ordered that the convicts restitute their victims and forfeit all items recovered from them to the Federal Government."

