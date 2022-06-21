It May Be Your Turn In APC Presidency But Not For Nigerians – Ex-Governor, Babangida Aliyu Scolds Tinubu

Aliyu also reiterated that the Vice President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo, would have been the best candidate for the APC presidential ticket.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jun 21, 2022

A former Governor of Niger State, Babangida Aliyu, has said that the Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Bola Tinubu, should not waste his time and resources in contesting for president.

According to Aliyu during an interview on Channels TV on Tuesday, Tinubu should have supported a younger candidate like the Governor of Ekiti State, Kayode Fayemi to win the party’s presidential ticket.

“Bola Tinubu a good friend, I don't think he should waste his time now, and I think he should reserve his resources for another thing and I thought that it would have been better for him to have sponsored younger people into this win. He has the governor of Ekiti, Fayemi, he has other young people that he could have sponsored and allowed it happen, no matter what he thought he could do to Nigeria, these people would do it better,” Aliyu said.

Aliyu also reiterated that the Vice President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo, would have been the best candidate for the APC presidential ticket because he had learnt enough lessons as the Vice President.

"His (Tinubu’s) outburst in Abeokuta; I don't think any person can say in Nigeria of today of 200million people, this is my turn. It is never your turn; even if you want to say, it's the turn of the people or of your own, let's even put it that way, then put all what that's has happened given all the ethnic groups in Nigeria, the North-East, North-Central, South-East has never had a presidency in Nigeria, even if that's a claim to be made; these are the zones that could make such a claim but for you to think because you have helped somebody to be and therefore it must be your turn, agreement was not written. There was no evidence that there was an agreement that was written for somebody to say it's my turn.

“If it's your turn in the APC that's your own problem but that's not for Nigerians. Nigerians will come to decide what is best for them given what we have gone through,” Babangida noted.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics Peter Obi Administration’s $12.24m Investment For Anambra In International Breweries Now Worth $5.4m, State Government Reveals
0 Comments
6 Minutes Ago
Politics Ohanaeze Denies Dumping Peter Obi To Endorse Tinubu For President, Says Such Claims Are 'From Pit Of Hell'
0 Comments
1 Minute Ago
Politics Nigerians Looking For Alternatives To PDP, APC, We Must Curb It –Governor Obaseki
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics Labour Party Vice Presidential Candidate, Doyin Okupe Begs Peter Obi's Supporters To Stop Creating Fake News On Social Media
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Economy Buhari Says Food Inflation Would Have Been Worse In Nigeria Without His Government’s Intervention
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics Why I Didn’t Sack Central Bank Governor, Emefiele Despite His Interest In 2023 Presidency – Buhari
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

News Daughter Of World’s Richest Man, Elon Musk Cuts Ties With Father, Applies To Change Name
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
LABOR/WORKERS' RIGHTS Commuters Stranded As UK Hit By Biggest Rail Strike In Over 30 Years
0 Comments
46 Minutes Ago
Military Russian Defence Ministry Claims 38 Nigerian Fighters Killed In Ukraine Since Start Of War
0 Comments
18 Minutes Ago
Politics Peter Obi Administration’s $12.24m Investment For Anambra In International Breweries Now Worth $5.4m, State Government Reveals
0 Comments
6 Minutes Ago
Politics Ohanaeze Denies Dumping Peter Obi To Endorse Tinubu For President, Says Such Claims Are 'From Pit Of Hell'
0 Comments
1 Minute Ago
News Three Million Passports Issued To Nigerians In 3 Years; Lagos, Edo Top Demand List –Minister
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics Nigerians Looking For Alternatives To PDP, APC, We Must Curb It –Governor Obaseki
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Internet Twitter, Instagram Defy Order By Buhari Government To Delete Porn Posts Within 24 Hours
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Anyone Who Commits Abortion In Nigeria Is Liable To Imprisonment — Police
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
News Electricity Workers Give Nigerian Anti-graft Agency, EFCC, 7 Days To Apologise Over Assault On Colleagues Or Abuja Will Face Blackout
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics Labour Party Vice Presidential Candidate, Doyin Okupe Begs Peter Obi's Supporters To Stop Creating Fake News On Social Media
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
News BREAKING: Portable’s Aide Kills Bike Man In Ogun Auto Crash A Day After Police Asked Zazu Singer To Turn Himself In Over Assault Video
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad