Labour Party Vice Presidential Candidate, Doyin Okupe Begs Peter Obi's Supporters To Stop Creating Fake News On Social Media

The Vice-Presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Doyin Okupe, has pleaded with supporters of his principal, Peter Obi to stop creating and propagating falsehood on social media.



Okupe issued the warning while debunking viral reports that the 14th Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi ll and the Sultan of Sokoto had endorsed Obi as the next Nigerian President.

The viral post quoted Sanusi as lambasting the presidential candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Bola Tinubu and Atiku Abubakar respectively while endorsing the Labour Party candidate.



Another screenshot being circulated on social media claims that the Sultan of Sokoto promised to mobilise five million votes for Obi.



“I will mobilise 5 million votes in the North for Peter Obi, I have never believed in an Igbo man the way I believe in Peter Obi – Sultan,” the post had read.



Writing on his Twitter page on Tuesday, Okupe also debunked reports that a $20 million investment by Obi, while he was Anambra State Governor, is now worth $100 million.



“Our attention has been drawn to a statement credited to HE Gov Soludo concerning quadrupling of investment made by Peter Obi as Gov of Anambra. This statement is not from him or the campaign organisation. Peter Obi only talks about verifiable claims & what he’ll do when in office,” Okupe said.



“We also dissociate ourselves from the purported endorsements of his candidacy by HRH Lamido Sanusi and His Eminence, The Sultan of Sokoto.



“We plead wt all our supporters to pls desist from creating falsehood in the social media. Let’s focus on claims that are verifiable & true.”

