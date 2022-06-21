Nigerian Anti-graft Agency, EFCC Arraigns Retired Prisons Comptroller Over Alleged N8.7m Land Scam

by SaharaReporters, New York Jun 21, 2022

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Tuesday, arraigned a 62-year-old retired Deputy Comptroller of Correction, Mr Kayode Raphael Odeyemi, on an alleged land fraud.

Odeyemi was arraigned before Justice M. A. Madugu of the Federal Capital Territory High Court, Bwari, Abuja by the city’s zonal command of EFCC.

The charge reads, “That you, Kayode Raphael Odeyemi sometime in December 2019 in Abuja within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, by false pretence and with intent to defraud, did obtain the sum of N6,500,000 (Six Million Five Hundred Thousand Naira) from Joseph N. Emelieze, paid into your First Bank account number 2015894843, under the pretence that the said payment was meant for the purchase of a plot of land situate at Sabon Lugbe, Abuja, a fact which you knew to be false and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 1 (1) (a) of the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Related Offences Act 2006 and punishable under Section 1 (3) of the same Act."

In count two, Odeyemi is accused of defrauding Joemelyz Global of the sum of N2,200,000 (Two Million Two Hundred Thousand Naira) which was paid into his Wema Bank account number 0121093181 for the purchase of a plot of land at Sabon Lugbe, Abuja.

A statement by EFCC's Head Media and Publicity, Wilson Uwujaren, said the defendant pleaded not guilty to both counts.

According to the statement, Justice Madugu granted him bail in the sum of N1m with two sureties in like sum, one of whom must be a civil servant residing within the jurisdiction of the court.

He said the case has been adjourned till September 19, 2022, for the commencement of the trial.

