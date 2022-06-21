Nigerian Police Arrest Two Officers In Lagos For Extorting N400,000 From Resident

The Nigeria Police Force, Lagos State command, has arrested two police officers who extorted N400,000 from a resident in the Antony area of the state.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, said this via his Twitter handle, apologising on behalf of the Force for the wrongs committed by his colleagues.



On Monday, a Twitter user, identified only as Ken, had alleged that officers of Nigerian police extorted N400,000 from him at Antony area in Lagos State.

Ken said that the policemen forcefully logged into his Bank mobile app and dragged him to a POS centre for a possible withdrawal.

He tweeted, "@Princemoye1 sir please help me, policemen are extorting me of 400k right now in Lagos please help. Men at Antony in Lagos, they logged into my app and directed me to a pos for no reason. Please help sir.”

In his reaction, Nigerian Police Public Relations Officer, Lagos State Command, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, assured that he was already on the matter.

"I have spoken with the complainant. I am on this," Benjamin said. “I sincerely apologise on behalf of the Force for their corrupt practice. It doesn’t stop there. Disciplinary action has commenced.”