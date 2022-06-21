Nigerian Police Arrest Two Officers In Lagos For Extorting N400,000 From Resident

The state Police Public Relations Officer, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, said this via his Twitter handle, apologising on behalf of the Force for the wrongs committed by his colleagues.

by saharareporters, new york Jun 21, 2022

The Nigeria Police Force, Lagos State command, has arrested two police officers who extorted N400,000 from a resident in the Antony area of the state.
The state Police Public Relations Officer, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, said this via his Twitter handle, apologising on behalf of the Force for the wrongs committed by his colleagues.


On Monday, a Twitter user, identified only as Ken, had alleged that officers of Nigerian police extorted N400,000 from him at Antony area in Lagos State.
Ken said that the policemen forcefully logged into his Bank mobile app and dragged him to a POS centre for a possible withdrawal.


He tweeted, "@Princemoye1 sir please help me, policemen are extorting me of 400k right now in Lagos please help. Men at Antony in Lagos, they logged into my app and directed me to a pos for no reason. Please help sir.”


In his reaction, Nigerian Police Public Relations Officer, Lagos State Command, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, assured that he was already on the matter.


"I have spoken with the complainant. I am on this," Benjamin said. “I sincerely apologise on behalf of the Force for their corrupt practice. It doesn’t stop there. Disciplinary action has commenced.”

 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
saharareporters, new york

You may also like

Read Next

Terrorism ISWAP Claims Responsibility For Another Attack Targeting Nigerian Government Vehicles In Kogi
0 Comments
8 Minutes Ago
Scandal Anambra Education Commissioner, Prof. Chuma-Udeh, Apologises After Calling Teacher ‘Stupid Woman’, ‘Idiot’, ‘Filthy Thing’ In Leaked Audio
0 Comments
6 Minutes Ago
Accident Three Burn Beyond Recognition, Others Sustain First-degree Burns In Bayelsa Auto Crash
0 Comments
2 Minutes Ago
Military Nigerian Soldier Falls Off Patrol Van While Enforcing Curfew In Enugu, Crushed By Another Vehicle
0 Comments
9 Minutes Ago
Politics Why I Didn’t Sack Central Bank Governor, Emefiele Despite His Interest In 2023 Presidency – Buhari
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
CRIME Internet Fraud: Nigerian Final-Year Undergraduate Sentenced, To Wash Toilet For Eight Months
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Military Nigerian Soldier Falls Off Patrol Van While Enforcing Curfew In Enugu, Crushed By Another Vehicle
0 Comments
9 Minutes Ago
Terrorism ISWAP Claims Responsibility For Another Attack Targeting Nigerian Government Vehicles In Kogi
0 Comments
8 Minutes Ago
Scandal Anambra Education Commissioner, Prof. Chuma-Udeh, Apologises After Calling Teacher ‘Stupid Woman’, ‘Idiot’, ‘Filthy Thing’ In Leaked Audio
0 Comments
6 Minutes Ago
Accident Three Burn Beyond Recognition, Others Sustain First-degree Burns In Bayelsa Auto Crash
0 Comments
2 Minutes Ago
Economy Buhari Says Food Inflation Would Have Been Worse In Nigeria Without His Government’s Intervention
0 Comments
33 Seconds Ago
Politics Why I Didn’t Sack Central Bank Governor, Emefiele Despite His Interest In 2023 Presidency – Buhari
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Opinion Beware Of Any Candidate Who Comes In The Name Of Fighting Corruption, By Fredrick Nwabufo
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
CRIME Internet Fraud: Nigerian Final-Year Undergraduate Sentenced, To Wash Toilet For Eight Months
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
CRIME Nigerian Anti-graft Agency, EFCC Arraigns Retired Prisons Comptroller Over Alleged N8.7m Land Scam
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Christianity Why Is It Hard For Buhari Government Which Picked Nnamdi Kanu From Kenya To Arrest Kidnappers, Terrorists Killings Nigerians? – Anglican Archbishop, Chukwuma
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
News 135 Buhari Government’s N-Skills Programme Beneficiaries Finally Receive Kits To Further Training In Kwara After SaharaReporters' Story
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Opinion The Shadow Of June 12 - The Left and Nigeria’s Democratic Revolution, By Baba Aye
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad