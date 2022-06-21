Nigerians Looking For Alternatives To PDP, APC, We Must Curb It –Governor Obaseki

According to Obaseki, Nigerians are no longer looking in the direction of the APC and the PDP.

by Saharareporters, New York Jun 21, 2022

The Governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki, on Tuesday stated that the future of politics in the country is changing along with the fortunes of the All Progressives Congress and Peoples Democratic Party.
He said many Nigerians are looking for an alternative to the two parties.
Obaseki made this observation during an interview with African Independent Television on the just concluded Ekiti governorship election.
He, therefore, urged the leadership of his party, PDP, to work towards curbing the trend by making their party attractive to Nigerians again.
He said, “How can PDP, the party; not win? They were not even number two. So, you can see that something is going on and we do not want this to be a trend. The future of our politics in this country is changing.
“I do not know whether you are closely watching what is going on; the level of disenchantment within the parties.
“I am sure in all of our homes now, we have so many people now who call themselves ‘Obidients’. I don’t know whether you have them in your house. Just ask them, ‘Which party are you?’. They say ‘Obidients’, you understand.
“They do not want us; they are not talking about PDP or APC. They are looking for alternatives and they are many. You see all of them queuing for their PVCs (Permanent Voter Cards) now. They are not looking at the direction of PDP or APC now. They are looking for alternatives.
“If we do not curb this, if we do not make our party attractive, I do not know what will happen in the next elections.”
People who call themselves ‘Obedients’ are supporters of the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi. 

