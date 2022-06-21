Osun Elections: Opposition Party, PDP Rejects UI Vice Chancellor As Returning Officer, Says He Attends APC Campaigns

The party, while rejecting the appointment of Adebowale as the returning officer for the July 16 gubernatorial election in the state by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), alleged that the academia was affiliated to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

by Saharareporters, new York Jun 21, 2022

One of the opposition parties, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has insisted that the Vice Chancellor of the University of Ibadan, Oyo State, Prof Kayode Adebowale, cannot serve as a returning officer in the forthcoming governorship election in Osun State.
The party, while rejecting the appointment of Adebowale as the returning officer for the July 16 gubernatorial election in the state by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), alleged that the academia was affiliated to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).


The PDP said that the VC's sincerity in the election is hence not assured.
The Chairman of the Legal Committee of the Senator Ademola Adeleke Campaign Organisation, Niyi Owolade, argued that Adebowale was an APC appointee under the John Oyegun-led Council.
Owolade further alleged that Adebowale had been “part of Ekiti APC campaign on more than five occasions.”
According to Owolade, “It would therefore be unfair to the mantra of free and fair election for such a figure with close affinity to the APC to be appointed State Returning Officer for the July 16 elections.
“Prof Adebowale is not just an appointee of Oyegun-led Council, he is clearly a member of the inner circles of APC going by his recent activities. It is particularly troubling that the Vice Chancellor was part of Ekiti APC campaign on more than five occasions. He was specifically very close to the family of the Ekiti Governor-elect before and during the campaigns.
“We therefore call on the National Chairman of INEC, Prof Mahmood Yakubu to urgently withdraw the appointment of Prof Adebowale and appoint a new neutral Returning Officer for the Osun poll. We warn that we will not allow an APC sympathiser to superintend over the Osun election as was the case in 2018.”
But responding to the PDP’s claims, the APC Chairman in Osun, Gboyega Famoodun, described the allegations as baseless, saying that the general public should disregard the claims.
According to a statement by Famoodun’s Aide, “The PDP’s position is not new. They are used to it. It is an indication that they are not prepared for the governorship election in Osun State as any serious political organisation won’t object to that kind of arrangement. It is like a sinking person desperately looking for a straw to hold on to.
“They should better engage in ventures that will portray them as a serious entity.
“Also in 2018, the same PDP kicked against the then REC, Mr Segun Agbaje to the extent that the INEC commissioner vowed that he would quit if the then Osun elections were found to be fraudulent. At the end of the day, the Supreme Court vindicated us.”

 
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, new York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics Why I Didn’t Sack Central Bank Governor, Emefiele Despite His Interest In 2023 Presidency – Buhari
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Insecurity Again, President Buhari Asks US, Other Western Allies To Designate IPOB As Terrorist Group
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics It May Be Your Turn In APC Presidency But Not For Nigerians – Ex-Governor, Babangida Aliyu Scolds Tinubu
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics FCT Senator, Aduda Becomes New Senate Minority Leader
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Nigerian Government Releases Names Of 82 Chibok Girls Recently Freed By Boko Haram
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Politics Stop Holding Press Conferences, Bring Evidence Against Kanu To Court —IPOB Lawyer Slams Buhari's Minister, Malami
0 Comments
7 Months Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Terrorism ISWAP Claims Responsibility For Another Attack Targeting Nigerian Government Vehicles In Kogi
0 Comments
7 Minutes Ago
Scandal Anambra Education Commissioner, Prof. Chuma-Udeh, Apologises After Calling Teacher ‘Stupid Woman’, ‘Idiot’, ‘Filthy Thing’ In Leaked Audio
0 Comments
5 Minutes Ago
Accident Three Burn Beyond Recognition, Others Sustain First-degree Burns In Bayelsa Auto Crash
0 Comments
1 Minute Ago
Military Nigerian Soldier Falls Off Patrol Van While Enforcing Curfew In Enugu, Crushed By Another Vehicle
0 Comments
8 Minutes Ago
Politics Why I Didn’t Sack Central Bank Governor, Emefiele Despite His Interest In 2023 Presidency – Buhari
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Opinion Beware Of Any Candidate Who Comes In The Name Of Fighting Corruption, By Fredrick Nwabufo
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
CRIME Internet Fraud: Nigerian Final-Year Undergraduate Sentenced, To Wash Toilet For Eight Months
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
CRIME Nigerian Anti-graft Agency, EFCC Arraigns Retired Prisons Comptroller Over Alleged N8.7m Land Scam
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Christianity Why Is It Hard For Buhari Government Which Picked Nnamdi Kanu From Kenya To Arrest Kidnappers, Terrorists Killings Nigerians? – Anglican Archbishop, Chukwuma
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
News 135 Buhari Government’s N-Skills Programme Beneficiaries Finally Receive Kits To Further Training In Kwara After SaharaReporters' Story
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Opinion The Shadow Of June 12 - The Left and Nigeria’s Democratic Revolution, By Baba Aye
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Boko Haram Boko Haram Appoints New ‘Governor’ In Borno, May Launch More Attacks In Coming Weeks
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad