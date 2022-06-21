Oyo Monarch, Olubadan Knocks Sunday Igboho For Criticising Chieftaincy Title Given To Governor Ganduje

The Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Lekan Balogun, has scolded Yoruba Nation activist, Sunday Adeyemo aka Sunday Igboho, for criticising the conferment of chieftaincy titles on Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, and his wife, Prof. Hafsat Ganduje.

Igboho had been seen in a video advising the monarch not to join the Yoruba rulers conferring chieftaincy titles on people that did not merit them and that Olugbon should advise his colleague Obas to desist from such.



Daily Trust reports that while responding on behalf of Olubadan to Igboho’s comments, the palace spokesperson, Oladele Ogunsola, explained that even though there was no particular mention of either the name or title of Olubadan in the said video, it was obvious Igboho was referring to the Saturday occasion.

“It must be placed on record that the present Olubadan is too refined to be seeking for who to honour with Chieftaincy title for whatever purpose. Here is a man (Governor Ganduje) said to have been compassionate to the Yoruba people in his domain. Presently, Dr. Ganduje is undertaking an auditorium project at the Premier University, the University of Ibadan where he bagged his doctorate degree,” the statement added.

SaharaReporters earlier reported that Igboho had insisted that despite his travails, he was not backing down from the struggles for the independence of the Yoruba Nation.

He stated this on Sunday in a video released to wish Oba Francis Olusola Alao, the Olugbon of Orile-Igbon, a happy birthday.

Igboho called on the Olugbon to speak to other Yoruba monarchs to desist from appointing “unqualified persons” to positions of authority, saying the menace of insecurity was affecting every part of the South-West region.

He also warned that things might go sour if Yoruba people get angry over the appointment of “unqualified persons.”

He advised the monarchs in the region to convene a meeting and discuss the security situation in the South-West.

He also debunked reports from some quarters that he was no longer interested in the struggle for the Yoruba Nation.