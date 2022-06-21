Russian Defence Ministry Claims 38 Nigerian Fighters Killed In Ukraine Since Start Of War

At least 38 Nigerian mercenaries fighting in Ukraine, have been eliminated, according to information from the Russian Ministry of Defence.



According to the data, Russia says Kiev's claim of 20,000 foreign mercenaries holding its defence is a lie, adding that it monitors and records the presence in Ukraine of every representative of countries who moved to the country as a mercenary or trainee.

The total number of foreign mercenaries that have moved to Ukraine, according to the report is 6,956 out of which 1,956 have been killed while 1,779 fled back to their home countries.



Only 3,221 of the foreign mercenaries, who migrated from 64 countries are left, as of June 17, 2022.



Of this number, a total of 85 Nigerians were part of the foreign mercenaries, 38 have been killed while 35 returned to their home country. It said only 12 of this number remain in the country.



A statement from the Russian Defence Ministry noted, “Against the backdrop of the Kiev regime's mounting military failures and massive daily losses in manpower and equipment, the flow of foreign mercenaries to Ukraine has not only decreased, but is actually turning in the opposite direction.



“Despite the Kiev regime's efforts and increased payments, the process of mercenaries leaving to the "other world" or back to their countries of residence has not been stopped by the Kiev leadership.



“Recent empty statements about almost "20,000" foreigners "fighting" against the Russian Armed Forces are just plain lies.



“As we have already noted, the Russian Defence Ministry monitors and records the presence in Ukraine of every representative of this international gathering of "headless horsemen".



"Moreover, it is not only mercenaries directly involved in combat operations as part of Ukrainian units that are now included in our databases. We also take into account the trainers who have come to train, assist in the operation and repair of Western weapons supplied to Ukraine.



“We will publish these statistics today.



“For example, among European countries, Poland is the undisputed leader in terms of the number of mercenaries both arriving and dying.



“Since the beginning of the special military operation, 1,831 people have arrived in Ukraine, of whom 378 have already been killed and 272 mercenaries have departed for their homeland.



“It is followed by Romania with 504 arrivals, 102 deaths and 98 departures. The UK is in third place: 422 arrivals, 101 deaths, 95 departures.



“Among the Americas, Canada leads the way: 601 arrivals, 162 deaths, 169 departures. The USA comes second: 530 arrivals, 214 deaths, 227 departures.



“From the Middle East, Transcaucasus and Asia the largest number, 355 mercenaries, came from Georgia, of whom 120 died and 90 left Ukraine. Then there are 200 terrorist fighters redeployed from the US-controlled areas of Jazira region in Syria. To date, 80 have been eliminated and 66 have left Ukraine.



“In total, our lists as at June 17, 2022, include mercenaries and weapons operating specialists from 64 countries. Since the beginning of the special military operation, 6,956 people have arrived in Ukraine, 1,956 have already been eliminated and 1,779 have left.



“As long as 3,321 mercenaries are alive, not yet captured, or have not yet escaped to the Ukrainian border."