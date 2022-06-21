Terrorists Attack Hajj Pilgrims In Sokoto State With Few Hours To Departure

Terrorists, locally dubbed as bandits, on Monday attacked the convoy of the intending pilgrims in Sokoto State from the Isa Local Government Area preparing to travel for Hajj on Tuesday (today).

The pilgrims were said to be converging in Sokoto to set off to the Holy Land on Tuesday by 7:30am for the 2022 hajj pilgrimage when they were attacked by the terrorists.



The bandits, according to Daily Trust, were said to have attacked the pilgrims’ convoy along Gundumi forest but there was no casualty reported yet as their security escorts reportedly repelled the attackers.

A resident of Isa town, Malam Sirajo, who confirmed the incident, said the intending pilgrims escaped but some of them were taken back to the palace of Sarkin Gobir Isa.

Sirajo said, “They attacked their convoy, which was being escorted by security operatives who were said to have engaged the bandits for some minutes. We learnt that some of the operatives sustained injuries, which I cannot verify.”

Also, the Permanent Secretary, Sokoto State Scholarship Board, Shehu Muhammad Dange, confirmed the incident but said he was not sure if there was any case of abduction.

He said, “We have 21 intending pilgrims from Isa. But we are yet to ascertain their condition.”

Meanwhile, the acting Public Relations Officer of Sokoto State Police Command, ASP Ahmad Rufa’i, said he was not aware of the attack.