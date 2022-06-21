Terrorists Attack Hajj Pilgrims In Sokoto State With Few Hours To Departure

The pilgrims were said to be converging in Sokoto to set off to the Holy Land on Tuesday by 7:30am for the 2022 hajj pilgrimage when they were attacked by the terrorists.

by saharareporters, new york Jun 21, 2022

Terrorists, locally dubbed as bandits, on Monday attacked the convoy of the intending pilgrims in Sokoto State from the Isa Local Government Area preparing to travel for Hajj on Tuesday (today).
The pilgrims were said to be converging in Sokoto to set off to the Holy Land on Tuesday by 7:30am for the 2022 hajj pilgrimage when they were attacked by the terrorists.


The bandits, according to Daily Trust, were said to have attacked the pilgrims’ convoy along Gundumi forest but there was no casualty reported yet as their security escorts reportedly repelled the attackers.
A resident of Isa town, Malam Sirajo, who confirmed the incident, said the intending pilgrims escaped but some of them were taken back to the palace of Sarkin Gobir Isa.
Sirajo said, “They attacked their convoy, which was being escorted by security operatives who were said to have engaged the bandits for some minutes. We learnt that some of the operatives sustained injuries, which I cannot verify.”
Also, the Permanent Secretary, Sokoto State Scholarship Board, Shehu Muhammad Dange, confirmed the incident but said he was not sure if there was any case of abduction.
He said, “We have 21 intending pilgrims from Isa. But we are yet to ascertain their condition.”
Meanwhile, the acting Public Relations Officer of Sokoto State Police Command, ASP Ahmad Rufa’i, said he was not aware of the attack.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
saharareporters, new york

You may also like

Read Next

Christianity Why Is It Hard For Buhari Government Which Picked Nnamdi Kanu From Kenya To Arrest Kidnappers, Terrorists Killings Nigerians? – Anglican Archbishop, Chukwuma
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Insecurity Again, President Buhari Asks US, Other Western Allies To Designate IPOB As Terrorist Group
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Insecurity Shame Of A Nation: How Nigerian Military Paid Bandits N20Million To Protect Buhari — Report
0 Comments
8 Months Ago
Insecurity Nigerian Railway Corporation Suspends Abuja-Kaduna Service After Bandits’ Attacks on Train
0 Comments
8 Months Ago
Insecurity Despite Buhari's Campaign Promises, Insecurity Has Gone Worse, I Won't Sacrifice Truth For Friendship —Pastor Bakare
0 Comments
7 Months Ago
Insecurity Banditry: Niger State Senator Asks Security Agencies To Invite Sheikh Gumi For Questioning
0 Comments
7 Months Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Terrorism ISWAP Claims Responsibility For Another Attack Targeting Nigerian Government Vehicles In Kogi
0 Comments
6 Minutes Ago
Scandal Anambra Education Commissioner, Prof. Chuma-Udeh, Apologises After Calling Teacher ‘Stupid Woman’, ‘Idiot’, ‘Filthy Thing’ In Leaked Audio
0 Comments
4 Minutes Ago
Accident Three Burn Beyond Recognition, Others Sustain First-degree Burns In Bayelsa Auto Crash
0 Comments
1 Minute Ago
Military Nigerian Soldier Falls Off Patrol Van While Enforcing Curfew In Enugu, Crushed By Another Vehicle
0 Comments
7 Minutes Ago
Politics Why I Didn’t Sack Central Bank Governor, Emefiele Despite His Interest In 2023 Presidency – Buhari
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Opinion Beware Of Any Candidate Who Comes In The Name Of Fighting Corruption, By Fredrick Nwabufo
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
CRIME Internet Fraud: Nigerian Final-Year Undergraduate Sentenced, To Wash Toilet For Eight Months
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
CRIME Nigerian Anti-graft Agency, EFCC Arraigns Retired Prisons Comptroller Over Alleged N8.7m Land Scam
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Christianity Why Is It Hard For Buhari Government Which Picked Nnamdi Kanu From Kenya To Arrest Kidnappers, Terrorists Killings Nigerians? – Anglican Archbishop, Chukwuma
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
News 135 Buhari Government’s N-Skills Programme Beneficiaries Finally Receive Kits To Further Training In Kwara After SaharaReporters' Story
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Opinion The Shadow Of June 12 - The Left and Nigeria’s Democratic Revolution, By Baba Aye
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Boko Haram Boko Haram Appoints New ‘Governor’ In Borno, May Launch More Attacks In Coming Weeks
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad