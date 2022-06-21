Video Captures Upcoming Singer, Portable Ordering Thugs To Brutalise Young Man As Nigerian Police Invite Him For Questioning

Portable who was accompanied by no fewer than seven young men ordered the victim to sit on bare floor, as he boasted of his achievements.

by saharareporters, new york Jun 21, 2022

Upcoming singer, Habeeb Okikiola, aka Portable, has been sighted in a viral video where he ordered some youths to beat up a young man at a location in Ogun State.
This had attracted the outrage of Nigerians who called for his arrest.
The Ogun State Police command subsequently ordered the musician to report himself at the nearest police station over the video clip.
In a statement issued by the Command’s spokesperson, Abimbola Oyeyemi, on Monday, the police said that the incident happened somewhere within the state about two days ago.
Oyeyemi explained that the young man was inflicted with bodily injury as a result of the beating.
The PPRO described the act as barbaric, unruly, and unbecoming of Okikiola, who was supposed to be a role model for the youths.
The statement had read, “The attention of Ogun State Police Command has been drawn to a video clip circulating on social media where a popular hip-hop musician, Habeeb Okikiola a.k.a Portable, the Zazu crooner was seen organising some youths to beat up a young man and inflict bodily injury on him.
“The incident was said to have taken place somewhere within Ogun State about two days ago. Such unruly and violent behaviour is not only barbaric but unbecoming of somebody who is supposed to be a role model for the youths and therefore should not be tolerated.
“In view of this, the Command is using this medium to advise Okikiola Habeeb a.k.a Portable to report himself at the nearest police station in Ogun State, failure of which his arrest will be ordered.
“The flagrant display of impunity by ‘Portable’ in the viral video is condemnable and if not checked, it will send a wrong signal to the youths who are looking up to him as a role model.
“Jungle justice has no place in our laws and whoever embarked on it must be made to feel the weight of the law, no matter the status of such person.”
 

