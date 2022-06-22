‘Fulani Men In Police Uniforms’ Kidnap Catholic Worshippers in Enugu Pilgrims Centre

An eyewitness who managed to evade the abductors said the assailants were Fulani men in police uniforms.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jun 22, 2022

Armed Fulani men in police uniforms have reportedly invaded the Catholic pilgrims centre at Ibite Awhum community, in the Udi Local Government Area of Enugu State and kidnapped six worshippers

However, the kidnap victims later regained their freedom.

The abduction took place on Sunday, near Awhum monastery in the town, according to Daily Post report.

It reported that the kidnappers swooped on the pilgrims in broad daylight while they were praying at a popular hill near the Monastery and took them deep into the forest.

Meanwhile, information on Wednesday from the community suggested that the victims had been all rescued following the efforts made by forest guards from both the Udi and Enugu East local government councils to rescue them.

An eyewitness who managed to evade the abductors said the assailants were Fulani men in police uniforms.

The eyewitness identified as Clementina Ofor said she was at the pilgrims centre to pray when the incident occurred. "Immediately, they left with six prayer partners, I ran to the village and raised an alarm which drew the attention of villagers to the incident.

"Immediately, security agents were mobilised and they went after them in the forest," she said.

A source said the forest guards in the area pursued the kidnappers and contacted their counterparts at Ogbeke Nike, Enugu East Local Government, who also mobilised to provide reinforcement.

 It was learnt that the kidnappers were said to have fled, leaving the captives alone in their camp where they were found by the guards, along with a victim from another incident.

Narrating their ordeal, the victims, who were evacuated to the Monastery, said they were praying on a hill when suddenly, they were surrounded by about seven individuals in police uniforms but believed to be of Fulani extraction.

They said the bandits took all their phones and ordered them into the forest.

They said that after trekking a long distance, they got to the bandits’ camp deep in the forest, where other bandits numbering about ten were waiting for them.

They also met another kidnap victim there.

According to the victim, for reasons they did not know then, the kidnappers suddenly became panicky and subsequently ran into the forest, leaving them alone and confused before the forest guards appeared.

Meanwhile, the state police command has yet to issue a statement on the incident.

Efforts made by SaharaReporters to speak with the command's spokesman, Daniel Ndukwe, on the incident were unsuccessful as he did not answer calls to his mobile line. 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Insecurity Terrorists Bomb Kogi State Police Station, Kill Senior Officer
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Insecurity BREAKING: Ondo Amotekun Announces Arrest Of Suspected Terrorists Who Attacked Owo Catholic Church
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Insecurity Gunmen Behead Another Abducted Anambra Ex-Lawmaker After Family Paid N15million Ransom
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Insecurity Biafran Group, MASSOB Accuses Traditional Rulers Of Being Responsible For Killings In South-East
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Insecurity Nigerian Government Must Attend To Herdsmen’s Agitations In Same Way It Did To Niger Delta Youths – Islamic Scholar, Gumi
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Terrorists Bomb Kogi Police Station, Kill Inspector On Duty
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Anti-graft Agency, ICPC Uncovers Billions In Cash Meant For Arms, Ammunition To Fight Boko Haram In Abuja Home Of Ex-Chief Of Army Staff, Buratai
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics 2023: Lawan, Ex-Minister Akpabio, Governor Umahi Missing As Electoral Body, INEC Releases List Of Senatorial Candidates
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics How Governor Lalong Abandoned Plateau For Lagos, Desperately Lobbying, Squandering State Resources To Become Tinubu’s Running Mate – Sources
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Legal Court Already Ruled That Nnamdi Kanu Didn’t Jump Bail; Buhari Cannot Speak Otherwise – IPOB Leader’s Lawyer, Ejimakor
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Politics Enugu Community Invokes Deities For Peter Obi’s Victory In 2023 Elections
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari’s Ministerial Nominee From Rivers Who Had His Secondary School Certificate At 30 Once Accused Of Engaging In Cultism, Threatening To ‘Deal’ With Journalist
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Machina Is Crazy, APC’s Decision To Go With Lawan Is Final, National Chairman, Adamu, Lambasts Yobe North Senatorial Candidate
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Falana States Only Way Senate President Lawan, Akpabio Can Legally Become APC Senatorial Candidates
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
News Lawyer, Malcolm Omirhobo Writes Chief Justice Of Nigeria, Muhammad, Requests Revenue, Spending Details Of Supreme Court
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Politics Despite Video Evidence, Peter Obi Denies Saying $20m Investment Made For Anambra Now Worth $100m, Blames Supporters For ‘Fake News’
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Politics Senate President, Lawan Loses As Electoral Body, INEC Affirms Bashir Machina As Yobe APC Senatorial Candidate
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Military REVEALED: Identity Of Civil Servant Who Took Bail Of Military Contractor Arrested In Buratai’s Abuja House With Multibillion-Naira Cash, Vehicles, Rolex Watches
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad