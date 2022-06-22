2023 Presidency: Peter Obi Meets Governor Wike In Port Harcourt Behind Closed Doors

The former presidential aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party had left the party 72 hours to the party’s primaries and joined the LP.

by Saharareporters, New York Jun 22, 2022

The Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party and former Anambra State governor, Peter Obi, has met with the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, behind closed doors in Port-Harcourt.

The former presidential aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party had left the party 72 hours to the party’s primaries and joined the LP.

On arrival on Wednesday, Obi was taken inside where he had meeting with the governor behind closed doors.

Both men, however, did not speak on the purpose of the meeting, as journalists were not granted access.

Obi’s visit comes four days after the Ebonyi State Governor, Dave Umahi, also met with Governor Wike at about 9pm behind closed doors.

Wike had during an interview on Channels TV said he told PDP delegates not to vote for Obi during the PDP presidential primaries.

Wike is widely rumoured to be plotting an exit from the PDP following his loss at the presidential primaries and failure to emerge as the running mate to Atiku Abubakar, the party’s 2023 presidential flag-bearer.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics Voting Peter Obi Is Like Throwing Our Votes Away—Ekweremadu Explains Why South-East Will Support PDP Presidential Candidate, Atiku
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics Presidential Candidates, Atiku, Tinubu, With History Of Fraud Allegations Not Likely To Promise Anti-Corruption Fight During Campaign —Bloomberg Report
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics Peter Obi’s ‘Obidient Movement’ Will Turn To ‘Disobidient Movement’ After 2023 Elections, They Only Exist On Social Media – APC Chieftain
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Christianity Redeemed Church Begins ‘High-Level’ Drive For Members In All Parishes To Get Voter Cards, PVCs, Donates Buildings For Registration
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics Nigerian Senate To Screen Buhari’s Nominees To Replace Akpabio, Nwajiuba, Other Ex-Ministers Wednesday
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Economy How Buhari's 2015 Delay In Constituting Cabinet, Border Closure, Other Policies Worsened Inflation— Report
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Voting Peter Obi Is Like Throwing Our Votes Away—Ekweremadu Explains Why South-East Will Support PDP Presidential Candidate, Atiku
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Legal Alleged Fraud: Anti-graft Agency, EFCC And Cletus Ibeto's Case Stalled, Adjourned To July 11 Over Disagreement On Out-Of-Court Settlement
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics Presidential Candidates, Atiku, Tinubu, With History Of Fraud Allegations Not Likely To Promise Anti-Corruption Fight During Campaign —Bloomberg Report
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Insecurity ‘Fulani Men In Police Uniforms’ Kidnap Catholic Worshippers in Enugu Pilgrims Centre
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Scandal Nigerian Medical Student Stranded In Cuba Since 2020, Says Federal Scholarship Board Tossing Him Up And Down After Failing To Pay His Stipends
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Insecurity Terrorists Abduct Nigerian Soldier’s Wife, Six Others In Kaduna
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
News Why Nigerians Are Experiencing Second Fuel Scarcity In 4 Months – Petroleum And Natural Gas Union President
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Legal Nigerian Activist, Akume Accuses Justice Ityonyiman Of Bias In Case Involving Benue Governor, Ortom, Seeks Neutral Judge
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM Nigerian Universities’ Senior Staff Union, SSANU, Non-Academic Staff Union, NASU, Extend Strike By Two Months
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics Peter Obi’s ‘Obidient Movement’ Will Turn To ‘Disobidient Movement’ After 2023 Elections, They Only Exist On Social Media – APC Chieftain
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Christianity Redeemed Church Begins ‘High-Level’ Drive For Members In All Parishes To Get Voter Cards, PVCs, Donates Buildings For Registration
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Islam Kano Islamic Police, Hisbah Commander Allegedly Steals 2022 Hajj Slots For Family Members
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad