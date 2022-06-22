About 1000 Persons Dead, Hundreds Injured As 'Powerful' Earthquake Hits Afghanistan

Aid agencies and the United Nations say Afghanistan needs billions of dollars this year to tackle the crisis.

by Saharareporters, New York Jun 22, 2022

At least 920 persons have died from the impact of a powerful earthquake which struck a border region of Afghanistan on Wednesday evening.

According to officials, another 1,500 persons got injured from the 5.9 magnitude quake. The toll is expected to rise as rescuers dig through collapsed buildings, AFP reports.

The incident comes at a time when Afghanistan is already battling a severe humanitarian disaster, worsened by the Taliban takeover of the country.

Aid agencies and the United Nations say Afghanistan needs billions of dollars this year to tackle the crisis.

Meanwhile, the death toll has climbed steadily all day as news of casualties filtered in from hard-to-reach areas in the mountains, and the country’s supreme leader, Hibatullah Akhundzada, warned it would likely rise further.

“So far the information we have is that at least 920 people have been martyred and 600 injured,” Sharafuddin Muslim, the deputy minister for disaster management, told a press conference in the capital, Kabul.

A leader from Paktika province, Yaqub Manzor, told newsmen that survivors and rescuers were scrambling to help those affected.

“The local markets are closed and all the people have rushed to the affected areas,” Manzor said.

A senior Taliban official, Anas Haqqani, said, “The government is working within its capabilities.

“We hope that the International Community & aid agencies will also help our people in this dire situation.”

The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UNOCHA) in Afghanistan tweeted, “Inter-agency assessment teams have already been deployed to a number of affected areas.”

Tomas Niklasson, EU special envoy for Afghanistan, tweeted: “The EU is monitoring the situation and stands ready to coordinate and provide EU emergency assistance to people and communities affected.”

Afghanistan is frequently hit by earthquakes — especially in the Hindu Kush mountain range, which lies near the junction of the Eurasian and Indian tectonic plates.

Scores of people were killed and injured in January when two quakes struck rural areas in the western province of Badghis, damaging hundreds of buildings.

In 2015, more than 380 people were killed in Pakistan and Afghanistan when a 7.5-magnitude earthquake ripped across the two countries, with the bulk of the deaths in Pakistan.

From the Vatican City, Pope Francis offered prayers for the victims of the latest quake.

“I express my closeness with the injured and those who were affected,” the 85-year-old pontiff said at the end of his weekly audience.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

International FG To Rescue 116 Nigerians Stranded In Libya While Seeking 'Non-Existing Greener Pastures'
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
International US Honours Eruani For Industrialisation Strides In Niger Delta
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Economy Nigeria Signs Two Bilateral Agreements With Britain After Theresa May’s Visit
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
International Nigeria Will Repay Loans From China 'As And When Due', Says Buhari
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
ACTIVISM Congolese Physician, Human Rights Activist Win Nobel Peace Prize
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
International Nine Children, Eight Infants Among 141 Stranded Nigerians Returned From Libya
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Voting Peter Obi Is Like Throwing Our Votes Away—Ekweremadu Explains Why South-East Will Support PDP Presidential Candidate, Atiku
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Legal Alleged Fraud: Anti-graft Agency, EFCC And Cletus Ibeto's Case Stalled, Adjourned To July 11 Over Disagreement On Out-Of-Court Settlement
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics Presidential Candidates, Atiku, Tinubu, With History Of Fraud Allegations Not Likely To Promise Anti-Corruption Fight During Campaign —Bloomberg Report
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Insecurity ‘Fulani Men In Police Uniforms’ Kidnap Catholic Worshippers in Enugu Pilgrims Centre
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Scandal Nigerian Medical Student Stranded In Cuba Since 2020, Says Federal Scholarship Board Tossing Him Up And Down After Failing To Pay His Stipends
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Insecurity Terrorists Abduct Nigerian Soldier’s Wife, Six Others In Kaduna
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
News Why Nigerians Are Experiencing Second Fuel Scarcity In 4 Months – Petroleum And Natural Gas Union President
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Legal Nigerian Activist, Akume Accuses Justice Ityonyiman Of Bias In Case Involving Benue Governor, Ortom, Seeks Neutral Judge
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM Nigerian Universities’ Senior Staff Union, SSANU, Non-Academic Staff Union, NASU, Extend Strike By Two Months
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics Peter Obi’s ‘Obidient Movement’ Will Turn To ‘Disobidient Movement’ After 2023 Elections, They Only Exist On Social Media – APC Chieftain
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Christianity Redeemed Church Begins ‘High-Level’ Drive For Members In All Parishes To Get Voter Cards, PVCs, Donates Buildings For Registration
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Islam Kano Islamic Police, Hisbah Commander Allegedly Steals 2022 Hajj Slots For Family Members
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad