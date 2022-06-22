Adamawa Resident Stabs Friend To Death Over N1500 Debt

A middle-aged man, Bilham Babangida has been stabbed to death for demanding a refund of N1500, he lent his friend, Aliyu Hammanseyo, in Adamawa State.

SaharaReporters learnt that Hammanyeso stabbed Babangida in the chest, leading to his death because the deceased accosted him and demanded his money.



The incident happened on June 7, 2022 at Sabon-Layi neighborhood in Mubi in the Mubi North Local Government Area, according to a police report.

Hammanyeso, was arraigned before a Chief Magistrate Court Yola on Monday for alleged culpable homicide, an offence contrary to section 191 of the Penal Code law.

The defendant allegedly owed the deceased the said amount of money, and that when the deceased noticed that he had money, he demanded the refund of his N1,500.

Sources informed that the defendant refused to refund the money despite entreaties from the deceased.

Armed with a knife, Hammanyeso stuck it in the chest of his creditor, Babangida, leading to his death as confirmed by a medical doctor at Mubi General hospital.

Hammanyeso has pleaded guilty to the offence as charged.

Accordingly the Prosecutor, ASP Francis Audu, urged the court to adjourn the matter to enable competition of Investigation.

Thereafter, the Chief Magistrate Muhammed Abubakar, adjourned the case to July 14, 2022, and ordered that the defendant be remanded in a correctional centre facility.